Samia dissolves DART, UDART boards, appoints new chairs

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dissolved the boards of the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (DART) and Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (UDART), appointing new leadership for both agencies.

A statement issued on Thursday, October 2, 2025, by the Chief Secretary, Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, and signed by the director for Presidential Communications, Ms Sharifa Nyanga, confirmed the changes.

In what amounts to a major shake-up, Mr David Kafulila, who also serves as Executive Director of the Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC) unit, has been named chairman of the DART board. Ambassador Dr Ramadhani Dau has been appointed chairman of the UDART board.

Related National Samia shakes up BRT leadership amid commuter frustrations and delays

On the same day, President Hassan appointed new chief executives to steer the city’s troubled Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. Mr Said Tunda is the new DART Director General, while Mr Pius Ng’ingo has been named Director General of UDART, which operates Phase One of the system.

The reshuffle removes Dr Athuman Kihamia, who previously headed DART, and Mr Waziri Kindamba, the former UDART boss. No official reasons were provided for the changes.

The leadership overhaul follows mounting public frustration with Dar es Salaam’s flagship transport project. Just a day earlier, commuters on a Gerezani–Kimara BRT bus broke into protest songs—an unusual but telling sign of dissatisfaction over declining services.

Launched in 2016 with promises to ease congestion and improve urban mobility, the BRT system is now dogged by overcrowding, long queues, irregular schedules and deteriorating infrastructure. Passengers have repeatedly complained, urging the government to intervene.

Adding to the discontent is the delayed launch of Phase Two of the project, which was supposed to link Mbagala to Gerezani. Despite repeated assurances, the service—originally scheduled to begin on September 1, 2025—has yet to start, deepening scepticism among residents.

The government has brought in private partners to accelerate delivery, including Mofat Company, which has imported nearly 100 new buses. However, services are still pending, with DART remaining silent on when operations will begin.