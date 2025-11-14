Samia urges prosecutors to reduce or drop charges for youth influenced to join election protests

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to withdraw charges against all young people who were seen participating in the October 29 protests simply by following the crowd, noting that some of them did not understand what they were doing.

She explained that, upon reviewing footage of the demonstrations, it was clear that some youths joined out of excitement and peer influence, unaware of the implications of their actions.

For this reason, she has asked the prosecution authorities to reconsider their cases.

President Samia made the remarks today, Friday, November 14, 2025 during her address to officially inaugurate the 13th Parliament in Dodoma.

“As a mother and guardian of this Nation, I direct law-enforcement agencies, particularly the Director of Public Prosecutions, to assess the magnitude of the offences committed by our young people.

“For those who appear to have simply followed the crowd without any intention to commit a crime, their charges should be withdrawn,” she said, receiving applause from Members of Parliament.

“I grant this pardon because even the words of the Almighty in the Book of Luke 23:34 state, and I quote: ‘Jesus said, Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.’”

Alongside this, she urged the youth to be guided by the principles of reconciliation, inclusivity, self-discipline, and unity, stressing that the nation is built on the foundations of peace and political stability.

“If we, your parents, had been tempted to do what you have done today, this country would not have achieved the progress you see before you. I strongly urge you, my Tanzanian sons and daughters: this nation belongs to you.

Whatever challenges you face, never allow yourselves to be incited to destroy your own country,” she said.