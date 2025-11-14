What you didn’t know about Samia’s three parliamentary speeches

First speech: Charting a new course

When Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed the 12th Parliament during its Second Session on April 22, 2021 her speech lasted approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

At that time, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania was Job Ndugai, and the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, and Coordination) was George Simbachawene.

Samia went to address Parliament roughly one month after Tanzania witnessed, for the first time, the passing of a sitting president.

John Pombe Magufuli had died on March 17, 2021 just over four and a half months after being inaugurated for his second term on November 5, 2020.

As Vice President, Samia was sworn in by the then Chief Justice, Professor Ibrahim Juma, in accordance with the Tanzanian Constitution.

Her address to Parliament marked her first as Head of State; previously, she had spoken to Parliament in her capacity as Vice President.

Her speech outlined the direction of the Sixth Phase Government, with a focus on continuity and reform. Phrases that captured public attention included:

• “Let work continue” – a slogan signalling the government’s commitment to advance ongoing projects while making necessary adjustments.

• “We shall preserve and develop all that is good, but also implement reforms where needed to enhance efficiency” – widely interpreted as a message of compromise, improvement, and building a more effective administration.

She also highlighted plans to reform the business and investment environment by reducing bureaucracy. On international relations, she said:

“…we will review all sectoral and operational policies, and make adjustments where gaps exist or where greater efficiency can be achieved.”

Second speech: Dissolving the 12th Parliament

On June 27, 2025 Samia delivered what was described as a “historic” speech to dissolve the 12th Parliament.

The address lasted approximately 166 minutes, nearly three hours, with Dr Tulia Ackson as Speaker and Kassim Majaliwa serving as Prime Minister at the time (now retired).

The speech reflected on national achievements and outlined the country’s path ahead of the 2025 General Election. Highlights included:

• Promoting Consensus and Democracy: She commended the growth of press freedom and citizens’ ability to voice opinions during her tenure.

• Acknowledging the Speaker: She praised Dr Tulia Ackson for her leadership, especially as the second woman to hold the position and as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, saying: “You have indeed made your fellow women proud.”

• Development and Efficiency: She stressed the completion and continuation of major development projects, using her signature phrase “Let Work Continue”.

• Economy and Justice: She noted successes in economic management, increased revenue, and reinforced rule of law, stating: “…peace and stability flourish where justice is seen to prevail.”

Third speech: Inaugurating the 13th Parliament

Today, Friday, November 14, 2025 Samia, who won the general election with 97.6% of the vote, is set to officially inaugurate the 13th Parliament, following preliminary sessions that began on November 11, 2025.

The event is historic and constitutionally significant. The Parliament will now be led by Mussa Zungu, while the Prime Minister is Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, who was sworn in this morning, and the Vice President is Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi.

Every time Samia addresses Parliament, it carries unique significance—this time with a new Speaker and a new Prime Minister.