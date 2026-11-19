Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications firm Savanna Telecom (Africa) Limited and technology provider Wuhan FiberHome International Technologies Co. Ltd (FiberHome) plan to extend fibre-optic internet infrastructure to an additional one million homes across East Africa in 2027.

The expansion, which will be implemented over 12 months, will focus on smaller towns and suburbs that have limited or no access to fibre-optic internet services.

The announcement comes as the two companies report having constructed more than 16,000 kilometres of fibre-optic backbone infrastructure across Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, with another 8,000 kilometres under construction.

The partnership, which began when Savanna was established, has also supported the company's growth to more than 250,000 active subscribers, while its network currently covers more than one million homes.

Under the arrangement, FiberHome supplies optical network equipment and fibre-optic cables, as well as engineering teams involved in network construction and connections to individual customers.

Speaking during the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, South Africa, FiberHome's Africa Region Chief Executive Officer, Naky Pei, said investment in optical networks was important to the development of digital infrastructure in East Africa.

"As a key participant in China-Africa digital connectivity, FiberHome actively promotes the overseas deployment of new digital infrastructure across Africa. We firmly believe that high-quality and large-scale optical network construction will lay a solid foundation for East Africa's digital transformation and inclusive development," he said.

Mr Pei said FiberHome would continue working with Savanna on network development to extend internet access to more households and businesses.