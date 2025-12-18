SBL, Bolt partner to promote safer celebrations during the festive season

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania enters the festive season marked by increased travel, late-night celebrations and heightened road activity, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has partnered with ride-hailing company Bolt to promote safer transport choices and curb the risks associated with drunk driving.

Launched in Dar es Salaam, the partnership brings together SBL’s responsible drinking campaign Wrong Side of the Road (WSOTR) and Bolt’s ride-hailing services, aiming to make safe transport more accessible during one of the busiest periods on the country’s roads.

December is traditionally a peak month for travel and social gatherings, a combination that often leads to a rise in road accidents linked to drink-driving. Through the collaboration, the two companies seek to turn responsible behaviour into a practical, affordable and rewarding choice for revellers.

The initiative forms part of SBL’s ongoing Wrong Side of the Road programme, introduced in 2023 under the Inawezekana campaign, refined in 2024 as Inawezekana kuwa mtu makini, and continuing this year under the theme Inawezekana Kabisa – Sherehe Salama, Nyumbani Salama. The campaign focuses on reducing alcohol-related road incidents, particularly during high-risk periods such as the festive season.

Under the partnership, individuals who complete the Wrong Side of the Road educational video and upload their certificate receive a Sherehe Code, granting them a 30 percent discount on Bolt rides throughout the festive period. Eligible riders will also stand a chance to be randomly selected for a Special Bolt — a limited, custom-branded ride offering a unique festive experience while prioritising safety.

By encouraging people to leave their cars behind after drinking and opt for reliable transport, the campaign addresses one of the most common festive-season risks and removes barriers that often lead to unsafe decisions.

Speaking at the launch, SBL Senior Communications and Sustainability Manager Ms Rispa Hatibu said the partnership reflects the brewer’s responsibility to the communities it serves.

“December is a major season of celebration in Tanzania, and as SBL we are proud to be part of those moments. However, no celebration should end in tragedy. Through this partnership with Bolt, we want to encourage people to enjoy the festive season responsibly and make safe decisions about how they get home,” she said.

Bolt’s Senior General Manager for Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, Mr Dimmy Kanyankole, said the collaboration is designed to make safe transport easier during periods of peak movement.

“The festive season is one of the busiest times of the year, with people moving more, staying out later and making spontaneous plans. Our goal is to remove barriers to safe transport by making it simple, affordable and accessible when it matters most,” he said.

The campaign will run throughout the festive season, with initial activities focused on major entertainment and nightlife areas in Dar es Salaam, before expanding to other regions across the country.