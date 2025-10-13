Slain CUF parliamentary candidate to be buried in Siha

Siha. The late Civic United Front (CUF) parliamentary candidate for Siha Constituency in Kilimanjaro Region, Daudi Ntuyehabi, will be laid to rest in Kilingi Village after his family failed to raise funds to transport his remains to his ancestral home in Kumlungwe Village, Kakonko District, Kigoma Region.

The burial is scheduled for today at his home in Kilingi Village, after well-wishers who had pledged to assist with transport expenses failed to fulfil their promises. The family had already conducted the farewell ceremony on Saturday.

Following the financial setback, the body was returned to Kibong’oto Hospital mortuary in Siha District after the farewell ceremony, a situation that caused distress among villagers who had gathered to bid farewell to the deceased candidate.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the deceased’s father, Mzee Wilbard Ntuyehabi, said the family had no choice but to proceed with the burial locally after all efforts to transport the body to Kigoma failed.

“My son was supposed to be buried in Kigoma, but we have no means to transport his body there. The promises we received turned out to be empty.

Some of those who had pledged help have even switched off their phones. We have decided to conduct the burial here tomorrow so that we can move on,” said Mzee Wilbard.

Kikuyuni Hamlet chairperson, Ruben Mgeni, confirmed that all burial arrangements had been completed and that the local authorities were only waiting for the burial permit.

“All preparations are complete, and we’re just waiting for authorisation to proceed with the burial tomorrow,” he said.

Ntuyehabi died on October 7 after being attacked by a mob of more than eight people who accused him of injuring a young man while attempting to mediate a dispute involving money owed at a local grocery.