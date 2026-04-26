Some regions in Tanzania brace for 48 hours of heavy rain

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has forecast heavy rainfall for two consecutive days starting Monday, April 27, 2026, in parts of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mara, Simiyu, Shinyanga, Geita, Kagera and Manyara regions.

The authority also said that on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the rains are expected in some areas of Zanzibar (Unguja, Pemba), Tanga, Mara, Simiyu, and Mwanza.