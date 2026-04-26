Some regions in Tanzania brace for 48 hours of heavy rain

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has forecast heavy rainfall for two consecutive days starting Monday, April 27, 2026, in parts of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Mara, Simiyu, Shinyanga, Geita, Kagera and Manyara regions.

The authority also said that on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the rains are expected in some areas of Zanzibar (Unguja, Pemba), Tanga, Mara, Simiyu, and Mwanza.

TMA warned that the downpours could lead to flooding in some residential areas and has urged members of the public to take necessary precautions.

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