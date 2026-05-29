Sugary drinks linked to higher risk of male baldness, researchers warn

Mwanza. Researchers have warned that there may be a link between the consumption of high-sugar beverages and hair loss in men, a development that could increase the risk of baldness among those who regularly consume such drinks in large quantities.

Male baldness, medically known as androgenetic alopecia, is a common condition affecting millions of men worldwide.

For many years, experts have associated the condition mainly with genetics and hormones.

However, recent research suggests that diet particularly sugar intake may also play a contributing role.

A study conducted by researchers from Tsinghua University in China, through its Vanke School of Public Health, has indicated a possible association between the intake of sugary drinks and hair loss in men.

The study, led by nutritional epidemiologist Ai Zhao and published in 2023 in the journal Nutrients, involved 1,028 men aged between 18 and 45.

Participants were asked about their consumption of beverages such as soft drinks, energy drinks, sugary juices, sweetened tea or coffee, and flavoured milk.

The findings showed that men who consumed these drinks more than seven times a week were 3.36 times more likely to experience signs of hair loss compared to those who consumed them less frequently or not at all.

However, the researchers emphasised that the results do not prove a direct causal link between sugar and baldness, but rather indicate an association that requires further investigation.