Sugu unveils four-point rally agenda, as Chadema resumes rallies in Nyasa zone

Mbeya. After more than a year of silence, Chadema’s Nyasa Zone is expected to resume public rallies, with the party’s zonal chairman, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi, outlining four key issues to be discussed.

The rally is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at Igawilo Market in Uyole Constituency. The constituency is represented by former National Assembly Speaker and Member of Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson (CCM).

Several party leaders are expected to attend.

The last time Mr Mbilinyi, popularly known as Sugu, addressed a public rally was on March 23, 2025, when he accompanied Chadema national leaders, including chairman Tundu Lissu and vice chairman John Heche, during the party’s “No Reforms, No Election” campaign in Mbeya.

However, Chadema was later barred from conducting political activities following a High Court ruling in a case involving party asset disputes and some of its cadres, before being allowed to resume activities on April 15 this year.

Speaking to The Citizen's siater newspaper Mwananchi on Saturday, May 9, Mr Mbilinyi urged citizens to attend the rally in large numbers, saying all procedures for the gathering had been completed and there would be no disruptions.

He said leaders from across the Nyasa Zone and Mbeya Region would attend the rally, where four major agenda items concerning the future of the country would be discussed, adding that the party was ready to continue from where it had stopped.

“Chadema is the voice of the people because we touch their lives. Tomorrow, we expect our rally to proceed after being restricted for a long time. Leaders from the zone, constituencies, districts and region will be present,” he said.

“We will discuss national issues politically, socially, economically and in terms of citizens’ security. Preparations are complete and all procedures with the relevant authorities have been followed. I urge citizens to come in large numbers,” added the former Mbeya Urban MP.

Meanwhile, Chadema Mbeya Regional chairman, Mr Masaga Karoli, said the gathering would also mark the official launch of the party’s regional meetings, noting that the party had many issues to discuss with citizens after a prolonged absence.

“We expect peace and security because our constituency leaders have worked on it. We have many issues to discuss with citizens because it has been a long time, and we will use this opportunity to officially launch other regional meetings,” said Mr Karoli.

On his part, the party's youth wing (Bavicha) chairman for Mbeya Region, Mr Elisha Chonya, said the rally would mainly focus on youths demanding justice, peace, a new constitution and the release of the party’s national chairman, Mr Lissu.

He said the rally would mark the start of a campaign pushing for those demands, insisting that young people would remain at the forefront of the struggle for justice.