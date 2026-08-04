Swahili Komik Con charts new future for Tanzania's creative industry

Dar es Salaam. Swahili Komik Con 2026 has showcased Tanzania's growing creative industry, with organisers calling for stronger investment, collaboration and market access to help transform comic art, animation, gaming and cosplay into sustainable careers and businesses.

Held at Nafasi Art Space in Dar es Salaam, the convention attracted more than 250 participants, including comic artists, animators, gamers, cosplayers, families, vendors, cultural partners and pop-culture enthusiasts.

The event featured children's activities, creator discussions, gaming competitions, cosplay performances, entertainment and a marketplace that brought together 15 vendors. More than 100 visitors also took part in activities at the Korea Animation Booth, organised in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

While celebrating pop culture, organisers said the event has evolved into a platform for discussing how Tanzania can build a stronger creative economy by connecting creators with audiences, investors, commercial partners and international markets.

The convention concluded with the crowning of Chiza, known online as @chiza._jpg, as the 2026 Swahili Komik Con Cosplay Champion after competing against four other finalists. Chiza received a cash prize of Sh400,000 and will represent Tanzania at Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, in September.

Describing the victory as the result of months of preparation, Chiza said winning the competition was "a dream come true".

"This journey has been filled with hours of hard work, creativity and determination, making this recognition deeply meaningful to me," Chiza said.

The winner also thanked the Swahili Komik Con community for its support and pledged to represent Tanzania well on the continental stage.

"I'm looking forward to showcasing my work and learning from incredibly talented cosplayers from across Africa. I promise to do my very best and make Tanzania proud," Chiza added.

Ely-Chan finished second and received Sh300,000, while Emmy came third and won Sh200,000.

Cosplay judge Idris Mshoro said this year's competition demonstrated how rapidly Tanzania's cosplay community has matured.

"A year ago, we were seriously talking about flying in cosplayers from outside Tanzania to show people what was possible. Yesterday made that conversation feel unnecessary. The talent was already here. It just needed a stage," he said.

He added that creative communities thrive when they are given consistent opportunities to showcase their work.

Judge Lydia Karume said cosplay required much more than wearing costumes.

"It is about understanding a character, bringing their personality to life, and showing the creativity and dedication behind the portrayal," she said.

Fellow judge Joe Francis praised the contestants for the effort invested in their performances, saying Tanzania's cosplay community had grown beyond what many enthusiasts had imagined only a few years ago.

Swahili Komik Con co-founder and Tai Studios co-founder Ian Tarimo said the convention was created after years of recognising that producing quality comics, animation and games alone was not enough to sustain creative businesses.

Since 2019, Tai Studios has focused on developing comics, animation and video games, but Tarimo said creators continued to face challenges in accessing finance, distribution channels, commercial partnerships and audiences.

A turning point came in 2024 while studying business innovation in the United Kingdom as a Chevening Scholar, where he attended an Anime and Gaming League event.

"It was my first time experiencing a platform like that. I remember looking around at the fans, creators, gamers, cosplayers and businesses sharing the same space and thinking: this is part of the answer to a puzzle I have been trying to solve through my work," he said.

The experience inspired him to develop a similar platform tailored to Tanzania's creative ecosystem.

"The question was not how to copy what I had seen. It was how we could create something that made sense for Tanzania and brought together communities already forming around comics, animation, gaming, cosplay and storytelling," he said.

Tarimo said the convention aims to connect creators with audiences, investors, distributors and industry partners, creating an environment where creative talent can become commercially viable.

"The talent and ideas were already here. What was missing were stronger connections between creators, audiences, distribution, markets, finance and industry partners," he said.

He believes Tanzania possesses abundant creative talent but must strengthen storytelling, technology, production, marketing and business skills if locally developed intellectual property is to compete globally.

"We have raw talent, but talent alone is not enough. If we want to create globally recognised comics, animation and games, we need stronger skills in storytelling, character development, production, technology, marketing, distribution and business," he said.

Tarimo said his long-term ambition was for Swahili Komik Con to become a platform where creators launch new comics, animation, games and original characters directly to their audiences.

"We want this to become a place where audiences discover their next favourite creator, where fans meet their heroes, where creators meet their communities, where new ideas are launched, and where stories that begin in Tanzania can eventually travel across Africa and the world," he said.

The event also featured a panel discussion bringing together comic artists from different generations, including veteran artist Cloud Chitanda, comic artist Felestian Felix and former Shujaaz magazine contributor Lucky Komba.

The discussion explored the past, present and future of Tanzania's comic industry and highlighted the need for stronger links between artists, publishers, funders and storytelling organisations.

Komba said the convention had rekindled memories of the local comic industry while demonstrating the need for greater involvement by organisations capable of supporting creators financially.

The panel also highlighted the limited participation of women in Tanzania's comic industry after organisers were unable to secure a female comic artist despite several weeks of outreach.

Tarimo said the experience underscored the need to invest more deliberately in discovering, mentoring and supporting girls and women interested in illustration, comics, manga and storytelling.

"There is nothing about comics that makes this a male profession," he said.

The organisers said they hoped future editions would feature greater female representation through stronger partnerships with schools, universities and creative training institutions.

The convention's marketplace, which hosted 15 vendors, provided artists and businesses with opportunities to sell creative products, test new ideas and build professional networks.

One participating vendor, Colors_n_Chill, described the event as both inspiring and valuable for connecting with other creatives across East Africa.

International cultural exchange also formed part of the programme through the Korean Embassy's Kids Corner, where children and families enjoyed animation screenings, colouring activities, stop-motion animation training and traditional Korean games.

Tarimo said collaboration with international partners was essential to strengthening Tanzania's creative sector while exposing local creators to global opportunities.

"Building Tanzania's creative sector does not mean closing ourselves off. We want Tanzanian creatives to learn from others, collaborate across borders and expose audiences here to different forms of storytelling and creative expression," he said.

Supported by creators, volunteers, vendors, cultural partners and media organisations, Swahili Komik Con 2026 concluded with organisers reaffirming their vision of making the convention a meeting point where Tanzanian creativity connects with Africa and the wider world.

"The talent is already here. Creators are producing. Audiences are gathering. Businesses are participating. Communities are forming," Tarimo said.