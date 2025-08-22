TADB takes lead in tackling climate change impacts in Africa’s banking sector

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) is taking a pioneering role in addressing the impacts of climate change within Africa’s banking industry.

In a landmark initiative, TADB has partnered with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) through the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP) to establish systems that integrate climate risk management into agricultural lending.

Funded by the Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF), these systems have been specifically designed to enable TADB to identify, assess, and mitigate the potential risks posed by climate change in the agricultural sector.

By embedding resilience measures into its lending practices, the bank is positioning itself as a model for other financial institutions across the continent.

With these developments, TADB has become the first development bank in Africa to adopt structured mechanisms that directly support farmers in accessing climate-smart loans.

This move is expected to provide Tanzanian farmers with greater financial security, enabling them to adopt sustainable farming practices, invest in climate-resilient technologies, and safeguard their livelihoods against extreme weather events.

The initiative is not only a breakthrough for Tanzania but also a milestone for Africa’s wider banking sector. By demonstrating that financial institutions can play a critical role in building resilience against climate change, TADB is paving the way for systemic transformation in agricultural finance.