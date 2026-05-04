Tanzania auditors to probe recurring losses in public projects

Dar es Salaam. The Institute of Internal Auditors Tanzania (IIA) has launched a study into the persistent financial losses recorded in development projects, procurement processes and other public sector operations.

The institute said the study aims to establish why audit weaknesses continue to recur despite repeated recommendations in reports by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

IIA Tanzania president, Mr Jonathan Ngoma, told The Citizen that the institute has already analysed the 2023/24 CAG report and is awaiting the release of the 2024/25 report for further review.

“We are currently in the process of reviewing the 2024/25 report. Once we finish, we will combine the two reports and release our own findings. The study is expected to provide insights into the underlying causes and propose practical measures to address the challenges,” he said.

Mr Ngoma said the exercise comes amid concerns that many audit queries remain unresolved, with similar weaknesses appearing repeatedly in successive reports.

“Many issues keep recurring in the CAG reports. We want to understand whether they are being addressed. Recommendations are made, but they are not implemented sustainably. You often find audit queries remain unresolved. There is a need to hold people accountable,” he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a press briefing ahead of Internal Audit Awareness Month, observed in May under the theme “The Value of Internal Auditing.”

Mr Ngoma said the institute will use the month to engage key stakeholders, including the CAG, who has pledged collaboration with the body.

“As part of the awareness campaign, the institute will continue engaging various stakeholders on issues of good governance and public service systems,” he said.

He added that the campaign will also focus on improving public sector efficiency, ethical conduct and strengthening internal control systems to prevent financial losses.

According to him, the institute will also advocate for improved terms of service for internal auditors to enhance professionalism and capacity within the profession.

He said the theme is timely, given the growing complexity of risks facing organisations, which require stronger oversight and independent assurance.

“The value of internal auditing is evident in its ability to safeguard resources, improve transparency and support better decision-making. This is why we continue to emphasise its role across all sectors,” he said.