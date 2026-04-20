Tanzania backs first female IPU Secretary-General says Ambassador Temu

Dar es Salaam. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has elected Ambassador Anda Filip as its new Secretary-General, securing 229 out of 321 votes.

She will assume office in July 2026, becoming the first woman to lead the organisation in its 140-year history.

Tanzania cast its vote in support of Ambassador Filip, who previously visited the country and advised the IPU leadership to approve Arusha as the venue for the 153rd IPU Assembly scheduled for October this year.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations Office in Geneva and manager of the IPU desk, Ambassador Hoyce Temu, said on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from Turkey that Tanzania strongly backed Ambassador Filip, citing her engagement with the country and her role in recommending Arusha as the host city for the upcoming Assembly.

She described the election as a milestone for both gender representation and parliamentary cooperation.

Ms Temu also confirmed that the Tanzanian delegation at the IPU is led by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Daniel Sirro, who represented the Speaker Mussa Zungu during the meeting.

Several members of the Tanzanian delegation attended the session, but only three lawmakers, Elly Kingu, Kiza Mayeye and Asha Feruz, were eligible to cast votes in the election of Ms Filip, who will succeed Mr Martin Chungong at the end of his term.

The outgoing Secretary-General has served since 2014 and is widely credited with expanding the IPU’s global reach and strengthening its role in promoting democratic governance and parliamentary diplomacy.

“The Tanzanian delegation, composed of three respected lawmakers, cast their votes on behalf of the country in the election of the new Secretary-General.

Candidates for the position came from Sweden, Greece, Senegal and Romania, reflecting the broad international interest in leading the 179-member organisation,” said the Tanzanian envoy.

The election is expected to shape the IPU’s strategic direction in key areas such as parliamentary diplomacy, gender equality and sustainable development.

“Tanzania remains committed to active participation in global parliamentary forums. Our presence here demonstrates our dedication to fostering dialogue and cooperation that advances both national and international interests,” said Ms Temu.

The delegation’s participation underscores Tanzania’s continued engagement in multilateral forums and its commitment to contributing to global policy dialogue. The IPU meeting brings together parliamentarians from around the world to discuss legislative priorities and strengthen cooperation on pressing global issues.

For Tanzania, participation offers an opportunity to advocate for African perspectives on governance and development while building partnerships that support national legislative capacity.

Tanzania’s involvement in the IPU aligns with its broader foreign policy objectives of promoting peace, stability and inclusive development across the region.

The country has consistently emphasised the importance of strong parliamentary institutions as a foundation for accountability and citizen representation.

Looking ahead, the 153rd IPU Assembly is scheduled to take place from October 5 to October 9, 2026, at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) in Arusha, bringing the global parliamentary forum to East Africa.

Hosting the Assembly reflects Tanzania’s growing stature in international diplomacy and its commitment to multilateral cooperation.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to welcome more than 2,000 delegates from member parliaments around the world.

The event will showcase Tanzania’s leadership in parliamentary democracy while offering delegates an opportunity to experience the country’s cultural heritage and natural attractions, including its renowned national parks.

The selection of the new secretary-general comes at a time when parliaments worldwide are facing evolving challenges, including digital transformation, climate policy and youth participation in governance.