Tanzania backs local investors as Karatu’s new Orxy station targets tourism corridor

Karatu. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting local investors and supporting investments aimed at improving the provision of social services across the country.

These remarks were made on Friday May 29, 2026, by Karatu District Commissioner, Mr Lameck Karanga, during the launch of a new Orxy Tanzania fuel station operated by Halyaz Company in the district.

Mr Karanga said the investment reflects President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s vision of creating a conducive environment that enables local investors to grow and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He noted that Karatu serves as a key tourism gateway and said the opening of the fuel station would improve access to reliable fuel supplies for transporters and other road users operating in the area.

He added that Orxy products have earned trust across Africa and internationally because of their quality and reliability in serving different categories of customers and vehicles.

“On behalf of the district, I congratulate you on this investment. Apart from bringing us a modern fuel station, you have also created a beautiful garden environment in front of your station. This shows that you have come to Karatu with positive intentions,” he said.

“Orxy has demonstrated environmental cleanliness around the fuel station, and I urge banks and others to emulate this example. It promotes tourism and shows that Karatu District is clean and has a favourable environment,” he added.

Mr Karanga also encouraged residents and entrepreneurs in Karatu Town to invest in similar projects to help create employment opportunities for young people and increase government revenue through taxes and related business activities.

Halyaz Company Director, Mr Ally Abdulrazak, said the decision to establish the station was driven by the belief that Karatu deserves access to reliable and high-quality energy services.

He said the company partnered with Orxy because it has consistently supplied clean and safe fuel suitable for various types of vehicles operating within and outside the country.

Mr Abdulrazak said customers visiting the station would receive services that meet international standards because staff members are well trained and operations follow recognised quality and safety procedures.

“I own another station in Moshi Town. Our customers, especially tourists, have frequently asked where they can access fuel in the Karatu area, which prompted us to open this station,” he said.

He said Halyaz Company targets selling more than 10,000 litres of fuel daily while also expanding customer services through the provision of lubricant products and related vehicle services.

Speaking on behalf of the Orxy Tanzania managing director, the company’s finance manager, Mr Greyson Francis, said the launch of the Orxy fuel station in Karatu District forms part of a broader strategy to expand services to more communities nationwide.