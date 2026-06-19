Tanzania declares Ebola free status as Government tightens border surveillance

Dodoma. The Government has confirmed that Tanzania remains free of Ebola cases and has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens through enhanced surveillance and preparedness measures.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma, Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, said the Government continues to strengthen its readiness to respond to the disease following ongoing outbreaks reported in neighbouring Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The minister said that, as of June 18, 2026, no Ebola case had been reported in Tanzania and the country's public health security situation remained stable.

“I would like to assure citizens that our country remains free of Ebola cases. The Government is fully prepared to prevent, detect early and contain any threat that may endanger the health of Tanzanians,” said Mr Mchengerwa.

The minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Florence Samizi; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Seif Shekalaghe; Chief Medical Officer, Dr Grace Magembe; Dr Erasto Sylvanus; and other senior ministry officials.

He said the Government has intensified screening and surveillance at border posts, airports and seaports, while also issuing guidelines to healthcare professionals and the public.

According to Mr Mchengerwa, since the Ebola threat was declared, authorities have investigated 64 alerts reported from 21 regions. Of these, 11 suspected cases met the criteria for further assessment and samples were collected, all of which tested negative for Ebola.

He said all necessary measures continue to be implemented to ensure the highest standards of safety for both citizens and healthcare workers, with the aim of preventing the disease from entering the country.

Mr Mchengerwa pledged that the Government would continue to closely monitor developments and provide timely and transparent updates to the public whenever necessary.