Tanzania government pushes for professionalism in disaster response

Mbeya. Deputy Minister for Works, Mr Godfrey Kasekenya, has directed contractors to work diligently and professionally during emergencies to minimise hardship for citizens.

Mr Kasekenya issued the directive on Monday, April 13, 2026, while inspecting bridge infrastructure damaged by recent heavy rains in Rungwe District in Mbeya Region and Ileje District in Songwe Region.

He also commended Awesome Co. Ltd for constructing a temporary bridge within a short period at Lubangalala River in Rungwe District.

Speaking after the inspection, he urged contractors to demonstrate commitment and innovation, particularly in emergencies, to reduce disruption whenever roads and bridges are damaged.

“I commend Ms Grace Frederick for the good and patriotic work you have done in finding a quick solution and restoring communication between residents of Rungwe District in Mbeya Region and Ileje in Songwe Region. We want contractors like you,” he appreciated.

He also praised the government for facilitating the communication restoration after the bridge collapse due to heavy rains.

“The restoration of communication between Rungwe and Ileje districts will enable citizens of Mbeya and Songwe regions to continue with social and economic activities, thereby improving their livelihoods,” he said.

The Lubangalala Bridge, which links Mbeya and Songwe regions, was swept away by floods triggered by landslides on March 25, killing 22 people and injuring several others.

For her part, Awesome Co. Ltd contractor, Ms Grace Frederick, thanked the government for entrusting her with the project since March 27, when reconstruction works began.

A Rungwe resident, Emeria Haonga, said the floods had created major challenges, cutting off communication and destroying crops, and thanked the government for its swift response.