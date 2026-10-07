Tanzania Parliament to use IPU as platform to learn from other legislatures

Arusha. Tanzania’s Parliament will use the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) platform to learn from other legislatures and share experiences as it seeks to strengthen parliamentary administration amid rapid technological and institutional changes.

Parliamentary Clerk Baraka Leonard said on October 7, 2026 that Tanzania was ready to learn from other parliaments because no legislature had all the answers to the challenges facing parliamentary institutions.

“We recognise that no Parliament knows everything. Our approach is to learn from others and share experiences,” he said.

Mr Leonard was speaking at the meeting of parliamentary secretaries of the IPU on the sidelines of the 153rd IPU Assembly taking place in Arusha.

He said differences in parliamentary systems made cooperation among parliamentary secretaries important, arguing that the IPU provided an opportunity for legislatures to understand approaches that work in different settings.

“As we look at the different parliamentary systems represented here, we are reminded that there is no single system that is better than another. Some of you have bicameral systems, while others, like Tanzania, have a unicameral Parliament.

“This difference is what makes this union so important. We are not meeting to decide which system is the best, but to understand what works, why it works and what lessons we can take from it,” he said.

Mr Leonard said the union of parliamentary secretaries offered a unique opportunity for parliamentary administrations to exchange knowledge on parliamentary procedures, institutional continuity and support for legislators.

He said the platform was also important in helping parliamentary institutions respond to changing circumstances while maintaining efficiency.

The Clerk said Tanzania was already adapting its parliamentary administration to changes in public expectations, technology and demands for greater openness.

“Parliament of Tanzania has entered the digital era through the e-Parliament system, which enables Members of Parliament to access documents online and work without paper,” he said.

Mr Leonard said the use of technology had also enabled Parliament to increase public access to its proceedings.

“Access to parliamentary activities by the public has also been increased. Parliamentary sessions are broadcast through Parliament Television and social media platforms.

“Our Parliament is open to citizens who want to follow proceedings live, especially students,” he said.

He said Tanzania’s experience in adopting digital parliamentary systems could also provide lessons for other legislatures participating in the IPU meeting.

Mr Leonard welcomed parliamentary secretaries and other delegates to Arusha, describing them as partners in the management of parliamentary affairs.

“My team and I have prepared everything to ensure this meeting provides a conducive environment for exchanging experiences, learning and professional cooperation,” he said.

He said Arusha’s history of hosting diplomatic and international meetings made it an appropriate venue for the gathering.