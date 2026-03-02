Tanzania PM Nchemba orders water, school toilets fixed within six months

Babati. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed regional leaders to ensure that, within six months of the 2026/2027 budget approval, water shortages in government institutions and inadequate toilet facilities in schools are fully resolved.

Dr Nchemba issued the directives on Sunday, March 1, 2026, during a visit to Babati in Manyara Region.

He said the sixth-phase government, led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has procured drilling machines for every region, which must be deployed to tackle water shortages in public institutions.

“Government hospitals, health centres, and dispensaries must have water. Drilling machines have been provided and must be used,” he said, adding that in drought-prone areas, reservoirs should also be excavated to ensure supply.

He further instructed directors of city, municipal, town, and district councils to ensure that all primary and secondary schools have adequate toilet facilities.

“Six months after the budget, I do not want to hear that schools lack toilets. Tanzania has the fifth-longest railway in the world, yet we have schools without toilets. This is unacceptable. Everyone must resolve this issue,” said Dr Nchemba.

He noted that 1,700 new primary schools and 1,300 secondary schools have been built nationwide and must be equipped with sufficient toilets, chairs, tables, and desks.

“Directors will lose their jobs if schools remain without toilets. Failing to complete toilet and water projects is negligence, laziness, and disregard,” he warned.

Dr Nchemba emphasised that he will continue defending marginalised citizens whose rights are denied.

“If you want me to be Mr Nice, I will not seek popularity. Public property must be respected. Some wealthy people see themselves as half-Tanzanians, while the rest of us are the other half,” he said, urging leaders to treat citizens fairly and avoid neglect.

“Many people survive on just Sh20,000. I myself struggled to attend university for lack of Sh20,000 in my village. Ignoring people’s problems is unacceptable,” he added.

Dr Nchemba instructed regional anti-corruption officials (PCCB) to investigate cracks in five newly constructed buildings at Babati (Mrara) Town Hospital, verify project finances, and ensure all procured items were delivered.

The buildings developed cracks before use, with the contractor attributing them to local earthquakes.

He condemned persistent land disputes, saying they hinder citizens’ development.

“Land conflicts cannot be a daily part of our lives. God has given us wisdom to resolve them,” he said.

Manyara Regional Commissioner, Ms Queen Sendiga, said residents appreciate the government’s allocation of Sh790 billion for development projects addressing water, education, health, and infrastructure.

She noted that the region continues to resolve land disputes, using clinics to engage citizens and solve problems.

“Despite this, residents have brought gifts, including a goat, traditional cloth, cows, and a ceremonial staff of leadership,” said Ms Sendiga.

Deputy Parliament Speaker Daniel Sillo, thanked the government for supporting water, education, and health projects, assuring that Parliament will collaborate to ensure legislation, project approval, and citizen development.

Mr Sillo who doubles as MP for Babati Rural, said the Madunga water project, costing Sh2.5 billion, will benefit four wards and address community water shortages if completed.

Residents also requested the construction of roads connecting Singe to Simanjiro and Kiteto, Manyara to Dareda to Dongobesh (60 km), and Mbuyu wa Ujerumani to Mbulu.

Bahati Urban MP Emmanuel Khambay highlighted the need to clean Lake Baba to promote economic growth through fish farming and youth employment.

He also requested a paved road from Mrara town corner to the entrance of Tarangire National Park via Mamire, noting that institutions along the route, including the veterinary college and Arusha Accounting College Babati campus, will benefit.

He requested a health centre in Singe ward, as the area currently has only a dispensary.

Manyara Special Seats MP, Ms Yustina Rahhi, said most projects implemented during the first phase of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration had support from Dr Nchemba as Minister of Finance.

Covering education, health, and water, the projects benefit over 70 percent of Manyara residents, especially in drought-prone areas.

She noted that the region still leads in sexual harassment cases, particularly against women, and urged continued government intervention.

Motorcycle taxi operator John Aloyce complained about unfavourable loans from bike owners and requested a motorcycle, which Dr Nchemba approved.

Resident of Nangara, Ms Rukia Idd, reported kidney illness and requested assistance to be transferred to Benjamin Mkapa Regional Hospital in Dodoma, as she cannot afford treatment.