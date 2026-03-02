Tanzania’s competition body resolves over 400 disputes, strengthens business accountability

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT) has resolved more than 400 competition and trade disputes since its establishment in 2004, marking a milestone that underscores its growing role in promoting accountability and legal compliance across Tanzania’s business sector.

Speaking at a high-level capacity-building seminar in Dodoma recently, FCT Head of Legal Services, Kunde Mkenda, said the tribunal has steadily improved transparency, market discipline, and efficiency among firms by providing a credible legal avenue for resolving commercial disputes.

The seminar, convened to raise stakeholder awareness of the tribunal’s mandate, brought together six institutions under the Ministry of Trade and Industries.

According to FCT Registrar Mbegu Kaskasi, the initiative followed directives from Trade and Industries Minister Judith Kapinga to deepen public understanding of the tribunal’s responsibilities.

Opening the session on behalf of the Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary Mwajabu Nyamkomora stressed that accountability and integrity remain foundational pillars for sustainable commerce and inclusive economic growth.

“Without accountability and trust, it is impossible to build a competitive market that benefits consumers and investors alike,” she said, noting that ethical business conduct enhances investor confidence and national prosperity.

Ms Nyamkomora emphasised that fostering a fair and transparent business environment aligns with Tanzania’s broader development agenda under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, whose administration has prioritised economic reforms and private-sector empowerment.

She reaffirmed the Dodoma Regional Secretariat’s commitment to working closely with the Ministry of Industries and Trade through the FCT to improve the business climate and protect both traders and consumers.

Registrar Kaskasi explained that the seminar is part of a nationwide strategy to equip traders and institutions with practical knowledge of competition law and regulatory procedures.

Participants were trained on how to access the tribunal, file appeals, and resolve disputes lawfully when dissatisfied with regulatory decisions.