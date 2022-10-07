Tanzania, Qatar sign treaty to boost trade and investments

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Thursday October 6, witnessed the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between the Chambers of Commerce of Qatar, Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar aiming at strengthening trade and investment relations.

The MoU was signed in Doha by the First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari, the President of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (TCCIA), Paul Koyi, and the Chairman of the Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Ali Suleiman Amour.

According to a statement released by the directorate of Presidential Communications, the MoU is meant to enhance trade and investment cooperation and partnership between business communities from Tanzania and Qatar, in the areas of tourism and hospitality, infrastructure and energy.

“Apart from the signing of the MoU, President Samia held talks with Qatar's Finance Minister, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, on double taxation between two countries, investments, gas sector, livestock, tourism and agriculture,” reads part of the statement.

During talks between President Samia and Qatar's Public Health Minister, Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, the two sides agreed to share expertise on emergency and trauma care.

Among other activities during her work trip to Qatar, President Samia also met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, business leaders and attended the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) that came to a close today at the Multaqa Education Centre in Doha.







