Tanzania ranks among top 10 WTO trade information providers

Dodoma. Tanzania is among the top 10 countries globally in providing trade-related information to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), out of 166 member states.

The revelation was made on April 21, 2026, by the Director of Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Mr Needpeace Wambuya, while officiating the opening of a national training workshop on WTO notifications at the ministry’s offices in Dodoma.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Wambuya said the training aims to strengthen Tanzania’s capacity to submit timely and accurate trade notifications, a move expected to boost investor confidence and enhance transparency in trade reporting.

He said the initiative would also ensure that information submitted to the WTO helps address trade barriers that continue to affect international commerce.

The workshop, he noted, targets experts from both the public and private sectors, with the goal of building capacity among trade professionals on how to coordinate and submit various types of trade notifications, including what information should be submitted and the appropriate timelines.

The four-day training is being held at the Ministry of Industry and Trade offices and brings together officers from a range of public and private institutions.