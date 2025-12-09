Tanzania renews call for investment in high-quality tree seeds to secure future forests

By  Rosemary Mirondo

Business Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has renewed its call for increased investment in high-quality tree seeds, underscoring their importance in building resilient forests and meeting Africa’s rising demand for land restoration and industrial timber.

Speaking during the 25th African Forestry and Wildlife Commission (AFWC25) meeting on December 3, 2025, in Banjul, Gambia, the Commissioner for Conservation at the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS), Prof Dos Santos Silayo, held discussions with leading tree genetics expert and TTSA co-founder, Dr Anders Pedersen.

Their talks highlighted tree seed science as central to shaping forests capable of withstanding climate change while supporting commercial forestry and industrial growth. Prof Silayo traced the development of Tanzania’s seed sector, noting that the Tanzania Tree Seed Agency, established in the 1990s with support from Dr Pedersen, has been further strengthened through TFS’s Tree Seed Production Unit.

“High-quality seeds are the foundation of resilient forests,” Prof Silayo said, urging investors and restoration partners to prioritise certified seed sources from Tanzania’s accredited facilities.

Dr Pedersen said Africa has a strong opportunity to lead global forest regeneration if it continues investing in research, innovation and improved seed technologies.

