Yanga fly to Morocco as Jammeh joins squad for ASFAR Caf clash

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland giants, Young Africans (Yanga) depart today for Rabat, Morocco, as they gear up for a high pressure CAF Champions League Group B encounter against ASFAR scheduled for Saturday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The match will kick off at 10pm East African time, with Yanga fully aware that the outcome could play a decisive role in determining whether their continental journey extends into the knockout stage or ends in the group phase.

With Group B entering its final stretch, Yanga remain firmly in contention, but the margins are extremely tight. After four matches, the Tanzanian champions sit second in the standings with five points, level with ASFAR who occupy third place with the same tally. At the top, record champions Al Ahly lead the group with eight points, while JS Kabylie remain bottom with two points. The picture is clear: the group is still far from settled, and every point in the remaining fixtures could prove priceless.

Tight group leaves no room for error

Al Ahly have so far set the pace, combining experience with consistency to remain unbeaten. The Egyptian giants have collected two wins and two draws, scoring eight goals and conceding three to register a goal difference of plus five. Their strong start has put them in the driving seat, and they look well positioned to claim one of the two quarterfinal tickets.

However, the battle for the second slot is where the real tension lies. Yanga and ASFAR are inseparable on points, and their identical records of one win, two draws and one defeat show just how evenly matched they have been across the first four rounds.

ASFAR hold a slight edge in overall goal difference, with Yanga having scored two and conceded three for a goal difference of minus one, while the Moroccans have scored two and conceded two for a goal difference of zero. In a group this close, such fine details could eventually matter, especially if teams finish level on points.

Head to head advantage gives Yanga hope

Despite the narrow goal difference gap, Yanga carry an important advantage into Saturday’s clash: head to head superiority over ASFAR.

In the reverse fixture played at the New Amaan Complex, Yanga secured a vital 1 0 win, a result that now offers them an edge under CAF tie breaking rules. According to Clause 20, Section One (1), in the case of equality of points between two teams at the end of the group stage, the team that collected the greatest number of points in matches between the concerned teams is ranked higher.

That means Yanga’s win in Zanzibar gives them control in this direct battle, and it is why Saturday’s match in Rabat is being treated as a must get result rather than an outright must win.

A draw would keep Yanga ahead in the head to head race and preserve their advantage going into the final matchday. A win would be even better, giving them breathing space and potentially putting them within touching distance of qualification.

Jammeh included as Yanga refresh their options

Yanga’s travelling squad has received a timely boost with the inclusion of newly signed attacking midfielder Buba Jammeh from Interclube of Angola.

Jammeh is expected to add creativity and energy in the final third, especially as Yanga seek to be more clinical in front of goal. His arrival comes at a moment when the club is sharpening its attacking weapons for the decisive fixtures that will define their Champions League campaign.