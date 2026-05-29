Tanzania steps up fight against pollution with digital monitoring system

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has launched a new digital environmental monitoring platform, the Tanzania Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (TOCEMS), aimed at strengthening the country’s efforts to combat environmental pollution.

The system, developed by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC), was unveiled during celebrations marking the council’s 40th anniversary since its establishment in 1986.

The event, held in Dar es Salaam, brought together government leaders, environmental experts, development partners and private sector stakeholders involved in environmental conservation.

Dr Nchemba acknowledged that tackling environmental pollution remains a major challenge, but pledged full government support to strengthen NEMC’s capacity to enforce environmental laws and regulations effectively.

"I will personally ensure that NEMC becomes a stronger authority capable of taking firm action against environmental polluters,” he said.

He also commended NEMC for its four decades of commitment to environmental protection, stressing that safeguarding the environment is essential for the survival of both humanity and other living species.

“A clean and safe environment is not optional. Without it, human beings and other species face serious risks of extinction,” he said.

Dr Nchemba warned that environmental degradation is no longer a distant threat but a reality already affecting communities across the country.

“In the past, many people viewed environmental destruction as merely a theory, but today we are witnessing its real consequences. Climate change and environmental degradation are realities that must not be taken lightly,” he said.

He cited uncontrolled tree cutting, desertification, water shortages and declining rainfall as some of the visible impacts of environmental destruction.

“People cut down trees unnecessarily, leading to desertification, water scarcity and reduced rainfall. At the same time, competition for land use continues to increase due to rapid population growth and expanding economic activities,” he said.

He stressed the need for Tanzanians to adopt sustainable lifestyles and embrace environmental conservation measures before the situation worsens.

“If we fail to change now, circumstances will eventually force us to change,” he warned.

The Prime Minister also revealed that the government, under President Hassan, has increased the agriculture budget more than fivefold to promote irrigation farming and reduce forest destruction caused by uncontrolled agricultural expansion.

He noted that Tanzania’s population is projected to exceed 100 million within the next 30 years, making it necessary to strengthen environmental institutions such as NEMC to cope with increasing pressure on natural resources.

“NEMC must be empowered and strengthened to improve efficiency in environmental management as human activities continue to expand,” he said.

He urged NEMC to intensify environmental education campaigns at family and community levels to raise public awareness about the importance of environmental conservation.