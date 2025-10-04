Tanzania to field four young cyclists at Grand Nairobi Jubilee ‘Live Free’ Race 2025

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will be represented by four young cyclists at the Grand Nairobi Jubilee ‘Live Free’ Race 2025, set for October 5 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Organised by Jubilee Insurance, the event promotes healthy living, youth empowerment, and regional sporting unity.

The Grand Nairobi Jubilee ‘Live Free’ Race 2025 is among East Africa’s premier cycling events, attracting competitors from across the region.

For Tanzania it presents an important platform to strengthen the country’s cycling culture and allow emerging athletes to compete internationally.

The Tanzanian contingent comprises three men and one woman, selected through a rigorous national process by the Tanzania Cycling Association (TCA).

The participants are Ms Asnat Moris, Mr Frank Marik, Mr Hassan Sharif, and Mr Waziri Masoli.

The Talent Development Committee at TCA, Chairperson, Dr Judith Mashala, said the team was chosen from a wide pool of talent identified through competitions held over the past two years.

“We are sending four young cyclists to represent Tanzania at the Grand Nairobi Jubilee ‘Live Free’ Race 2025. Our association organises competitions across the country, and these cyclists have proven themselves as the most capable,” she said.

She noted the athletes recently competed in Rwanda and are now intensively preparing for Nairobi.

“This race is not just about competition. It promotes health, wellness, and community development,” she added.

Jubilee Health Insurance Chief Executive Officer, Dr Harold Adamson, said the partnership with TCA reflects the company’s commitment to the event and to youth development.

“Our flag will fly high. We are preparing well with this team of four. Sport promotes health and well-being, and we are creating opportunities for people to exercise and live healthier lives,” said Dr Adamson.

Jubilee Life Insurance Corporate Financial Officer, Mr Hillary Godson, emphasised the company’s commitment to youth through sport.

“We are dedicated to standing with young people and helping them achieve their dreams. Exercise is vital for daily life, enabling youth to live freely and without stress,” he said.

“We work with communities to nurture talent. Sport is talent, and we support the government’s efforts to empower youth through self-employment,” he added.

The Grand Nairobi Jubilee ‘Live Free’ Race 2025 is expected to draw strong participation this year, with athletes from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania vying for honours.

The event combines sport with community engagement, underscoring the values of unity, health, and youth development.