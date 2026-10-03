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Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns
Tanzania tourism eyes IPU windfall
Saturday, October 03, 2026
- 3 min read
By
The Citizen Reporter
Media/news company
Mwananchi Communications Limited
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