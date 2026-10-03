Tanzania tourism eyes IPU windfall

Arusha. Tanzania’s tourism sector is expected to benefit from the arrival of delegates attending the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), scheduled to take place in Arusha from October 5 to 9, 2026.

The assembly, to be held at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC), is expected to bring together about 2,000 participants from 183 parliaments, presenting an opportunity for tour operators, guides, hotels and other service providers to increase business while promoting Tanzania’s attractions to international visitors.

For tourism businesses, the delegates’ arrival is not only an opportunity to generate income during the meeting but also a chance to introduce visitors to attractions in Arusha and other parts of the country, potentially encouraging some to extend their stay.

Viola Tours director Violet Mfuko said the transport and tourism sectors were expected to experience increased demand from visitors requiring transfers between the airport, hotels, AICC and other parts of the city, as well as trips to tourist attractions.

She said the meeting provided an opportunity for tour operators and transport service providers to promote their businesses and establish commercial relationships with visitors arriving in Arusha.

“The arrival of international visitors creates an opportunity for us to showcase our services and build relationships that could continue beyond the meeting,” she said.

The accommodation sector is expected to record increased activity due to demand for hotel rooms, while restaurants and food service providers will have an opportunity to serve visitors and showcase Tanzanian cuisine and locally produced food.

Food service provider, Ms Juliana John, who operates in the Bondeni area, said the meeting presented an opportunity for businesses to use local products and showcase Tanzanian cuisine to international visitors.

She said visitors who sampled traditional foods and saw locally made products could become part of the market for those products even after returning to their home countries.

“Visitors can experience our food and locally made products and, if they like them, continue buying or promoting them when they return home,” she said.

Arusha Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Dr Toba Nguvila, urged private-sector stakeholders to make use of the opportunity by providing quality services and ensuring the city is ready to accommodate visitors attending the meeting.

Dr Nguvila said cooperation between the government and the private sector was important to ensure major international meetings generated benefits for citizens, particularly businesses providing services required by visitors.

“Major international meetings create opportunities for businesses, but the private sector must be prepared to provide quality services and products that meet visitors’ expectations,” he said.

Besides tourism, the meeting is expected to increase activity in transport, food, accommodation and health services due to demand generated by the large number of delegates and visitors expected in the city.

For tourism operators, the assembly provides an opportunity to showcase the city’s attractions while building relationships with international visitors who could return for leisure or recommend the country to others.