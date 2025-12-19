Tanzanian geology students complete internship at Rosatom

A production internship for students enrolled in the Mining and Industrial Geology programme at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) has successfully concluded at JSC Dalur (part of Rosatom’s Mining Division).

Among the participants there were five young citizens of the United Republic of Tanzania who plan to build careers in the mining sector. During their visit, the students familiarised themselves with the company’s industrial operations.

Special attention was paid to key aspects such as production process organisation, occupational health standards, as well as industrial and radiation safety.

Dalur specialists also held a series of lectures for the guests, covering topics in geochemistry and uranium deposit development technologies.

General Director of JSC Dalur Dinis Yezhurov commented: “We greatly value this opportunity for international cooperation. Sharing practical experience and expertise with future professionals, including those from friendly nations, is an essential part of our policy to promote Russian uranium mining technologies abroad. I am confident that the knowledge gained at our enterprise will serve the students well in their professional growth and future work back home.”

This is not the first time Rosatom has provided young people from African countries with the opportunity to study and learn more about STEM subjects. One of the contests organised by Rosatom annually is “Atoms Empowering Africa” competition. This competition encourages scientific curiosity and paves the way for a sustainable energy future in Africa. Another important event by Rosatom is “Icebreaker of Knowledge”.