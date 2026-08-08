Kenya Police spoil Simba’s 90th anniversary party

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC’s 90th anniversary celebrations ended in disappointment yesterday after Kenya Police FC struck in stoppage time to claim a 1-0 victory in an international friendly at Uhuru Stadium.

The defeat denied Simba the opportunity to crown a colourful Simba Day celebration with a victory in front of thousands of their supporters, who had turned up to mark nine decades of the club’s existence.

Former Singida Black Stars striker Elvis Rupia scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute plus one, silencing the home crowd after Simba had dominated large spells of the match but failed to make their chances count.

Simba started brightly and controlled much of the game, particularly in the first half, when they created several opportunities. However, poor finishing denied them a breakthrough as Kenya Police remained disciplined and relied on a compact defensive approach.

The Kenyan side, which won the Kenyan Premier League title in the 2024/25 season, gradually grew into the match and became more adventurous after the break.

They created several openings of their own and were eventually rewarded when Rupia converted late in the game.

The result was particularly frustrating for Simba because their performance had promised a different outcome.

The hosts played attractive football and kept the visitors under pressure for long periods, but their inability to turn possession and chances into goals proved costly.

The match was the climax of Simba Day, an annual celebration introduced in 2009 under former club chairman Hassan Dalali and then secretary general Mwina Kaduguda. This year's edition marked the 17th anniversary of the event and coincided with Simba's 90th anniversary.

Simba head coach Steve Barker used the occasion to continue assessing his squad ahead of the new season, starting only one new signing, midfielder Ibraheem Jabaar.

The rest of the starting line-up comprised players who featured for the club during the 2025/26 campaign.

Barker's approach suggests he is gradually integrating the club's new recruits as he prepares the team for more competitive assignments. His immediate challenge will be the Community Shield clash against traditional rivals Young Africans on Wednesday.

The defeat means Simba have now lost five of their 18 Simba Day matches since the event was introduced. They have won 11 and drawn two.

Their attention now shifts to the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, where they will face Yanga on August 12 in the Community Shield.