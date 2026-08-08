Frustrated Mbeya traders and MPs force action on delayed Sh138 billion dual carriageway

Mbeya. Lawmakers in Mbeya Region have welcomed Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omary with complaints over road infrastructure, citing dust as a nuisance to citizens, traders, and entrepreneurs, and urging him to intervene to resolve the challenge.

However, the Minister stated that Sh9 billion owed to the contractor has already been paid, instructing construction to resume immediately while stressing that the government will monitor to ensure the project, along with the Kiwira River Water Project, is completed promptly.

Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups and Mbeya Special Seats MP, Ms Maryprisca Mahundi speaks during the closing of the Southern Highlands Nane Nane exhibitions held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the John Mwakangale grounds in Mbeya. PHOTO | SADAM SADICK

The government had pledged to build the 32-kilometre dual carriageway from Nsalaga to Ifisi for Sh138 billion, which was due for completion in April 2025.

Construction has currently stalled, creating difficulties for citizens and road users.

Speaking on Saturday, August 8, 2026, on behalf of all MPs in Mbeya Region, Special Seats MP, Ms Maryprisca Mahundi, who is also the Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Groups, said the primary concern of residents is the road, noting that the dust is severe.

"I believe Regional Commissioner Beno Malisa, CCM Regional Chairman Patrick Mwalunenge, and CCM National Executive Council (NEC) member Ndele Mwaselela have briefed you on this. Your ears and eyes have seen the dust; we request your financial assistance to complete the road," said the MP.

She said the Sixth Phase Government has continued to provide loans to all groups, with everyone benefiting in their respective areas, including the agricultural sector, noting that her ministry works cross-sectionally with over 10 other ministries.

"Our ministry also caters to the elderly through policy and the National Development Vision 2025, while targeting women and youth through the 10 percent loans, allowing everyone to benefit in their area," said Ms Mahundi.

"We commend President Samia Suluhu Hassan for effective oversight of loan distributions reaching all groups. Let us continue to work together to support the President," she added.

For his part, the CCM Mbeya Regional Chairman, Mr Mwalunenge, said the Southern Highlands residents have been innovative in agriculture, livestock keeping, and fishing by seizing available opportunities.

He added that the dual carriageway issue remains the primary complaint among residents and traders, noting that goods get dirty and businesses must clean more than three times a day.

"In this region, we are farmers. The President directed these grounds to become permanent Nane Nane exhibition sites because Mbeya is the gateway to SADC (Southern African Development Community). We will gain experience and request your support so this area truly reflects an international standard," said Mr Mwalunenge.

Presenting the regional report, Mbeya Regional Commissioner Malisa said the region has remained peaceful, with citizens continuing their economic activities uninterrupted.

"We are grateful for the substantial investment made by the government in this region, and we believe in achieving the National Development Vision 2050. I especially thank my fellow Regional Commissioners in the Southern Highlands for their cooperation," said Mr Malisa.

Addressing attendees at the climax of the exhibitions, Minister Omar said he had encountered the dual carriageway complaints several times from MPs, a sentiment repeated today, with some asking him to visit the region to assess the situation firsthand.

"For July, all seven funds were to receive Sh324.2 billion, and Sh76 billion was dispatched to the road fund. The good news is that the Sh9 billion owed to the contractor on this road has been paid, so construction should resume immediately, and we will monitor it," he said.

"The second project frequently raised by MPs is the Kiwira River Water Project. We prioritise this project and expect its quick completion to alleviate water supply challenges," added the Minister.

Regarding the tea factory, he said six factories were privatised, noting, however, that one is non-operational.

“We are going to find a quick solution for this area in collaboration with the regional authority," said the Minister.

"The issue of upgrading this John Mwakangale Nane Nane exhibition ground to a national status has been noted for implementation, with initial steps already underway," he added.

He commended the exhibitions, expressing satisfaction with the level of innovation and noting that production has risen significantly to 6.5 million tonnes against a demand of 3 million tonnes, projecting the nation to exceed targets by reaching 130 percent self-sufficiency.

"The government will continue to prioritise the agricultural sector for the welfare of farmers, citizens, and the nation as a whole, having increased budget allocations ranging from irrigation farming to cooperative societies," he said.

A local trader, Mr Jeremia Nkusa, said the road condition has become a major concern not only for traders but also for drivers, entrepreneurs, and other road users.