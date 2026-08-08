Dewji plans Sh30bn investment in Simba’s Bunju complex

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club honorary president and investor Mohammed “Mo” Dewji has set aside Sh30 billion to develop modern match and training facilities for the club at Bunju in Dar es Salaam.

The proposed project is aimed at giving Simba a modern footballing complex that would strengthen the club’s operations and provide the infrastructure needed to compete for major domestic and continental honours.

Dewji said the investment was awaiting a decision by the club’s Board of Trustees before the project could begin.

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He said the proposed development would include a modern stadium for domestic league matches, six training pitches, a gym, recovery centres, a five star residential camp and other facilities designed to support the club’s players and technical staff.

“I am waiting for the club’s Board of Trustees to make a decision on the matter. If they accept the proposal, the project could start as early as tomorrow,” said Dewji.

The proposed investment forms part of his wider ambition to build Simba into a strong and sustainable club capable of challenging for honours at the highest level of African football.

Dewji said his ambition of seeing Simba win a major continental club title remained unchanged, despite the club having come close on several occasions.

“My dream is still there, to make the club win a title in Africa. We have managed to do well several times, but now we need to go beyond what we have achieved. I call for unity within the club,” he said.

He said the proposed facilities would provide the foundation for Simba to develop players, improve its preparation and establish an environment comparable with leading clubs on the continent.

Dewji also expressed concern over the prolonged process of transforming Simba’s leadership and operating structure, saying the changes initiated in 2017 had experienced numerous challenges.

He said the process had been characterised by ups and downs, with different explanations being given for delays in completing the transformation.

“I am very surprised that, up to now, we have not completed the transformation of the club’s leadership and operations, which is important for its development. We have had ups and downs on this matter, but we need to get through it and start a new era,” Dewji said.

The investor said resolving the issue was important if Simba was to move forward and achieve its long term ambitions.

He called for unity among the club’s stakeholders, arguing that divisions could undermine efforts to build a stronger institution.

Dewji also dismissed what he described as several allegations made against him, saying some of the claims circulating about his relationship with the club were untrue.