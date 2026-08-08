Boosting Tanzanian exports: Inside Swissport’s new high-capacity cargo hub at KIA

Hai. In efforts to bolster the country’s aviation sector, Swissport Tanzania, operating at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), has launched a modern facility capable of storing 30 containers of vegetables, flowers, fruit, and meat before export to European markets.

The facility can service five cargo aircraft simultaneously while holding up to 30 containers, a step described as boosting KIA’s capacity to handle temperature-sensitive cargo while giving local farmers and exporters wider access to international markets.

Speaking at the inauguration on Saturday, August 8, 2026, the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) director general, Mr Abdul Mombokaleo, stated that the investment represents a significant milestone in strengthening the aviation industry and expanding freight’s contribution to the national economy.

“This is a very major milestone for us in aviation; transport activities also encompass freight operations alongside passenger services. This marks a tremendous economic step forward for our nation,” said Mr Mombokaleo.

He noted that the hub will preserve various agricultural items, thereby adding value across the entire transport logistics chain both domestically and internationally.

“From today onwards, produce like vegetables, fruit, and meat can be safely stored here, loaded onto planes, and transported to various destinations globally,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr Mombokaleo urged farmers and entrepreneurs to leverage this opportunity to boost incomes and contribute towards driving the nation's economic growth.

“This warehouse facility can service five freighters at once in terms of cargo and containers. You can appreciate how this infrastructure can handle five cargo planes concurrently. This is an opportunity Tanzanians ought to utilise,” he remarked.

Swissport Tanzania board director, Mr Raymond Mbilinyi, noted that the hub will facilitate storing and exporting goods produced across Northern Zone regions to various markets worldwide.

“Today we are delighted to unveil our export storage facility. We have another hub in Dar es Salaam, but this larger facility focuses specifically on produce from this region to help export and distribute it to various international markets,” said Mr Mbilinyi.

He added that Swissport Tanzania has outlined a vision targeting 2050, featuring a strategic plan to boost agricultural output, especially flowers, vegetables, and meat, for local and export markets.

“This investment exemplifies a real-world initiative connecting people and commerce. We sincerely thank Swissport for expanding this opportunity, enabling us to compete not only in passenger transport or flight operations, but also in direct trade to Europe and other global destinations. This is a massive leap forward,” he said.

Swissport Tanzania acting chief executive officer, Mr Joshua Jonas, affirmed that the firm will continue collaborating with aviation stakeholders to ensure transport infrastructure and ground services keep improving.