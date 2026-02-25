Drivers, turnboy dead as lorries collide, burst into flames in Morogoro

Morogoro. Tragedy struck along the Morogoro–Dar es Salaam highway overnight after two heavy-duty lorries collided head-on and burst into flames, killing two drivers and a turnboy.

The accident occurred in the Maseyu area of Morogoro Region.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Morogoro Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Alex Mkama, confirmed the incident.

He said property of significant value was destroyed in addition to the loss of three lives.

RPC Mkama said the collision involved a timber-laden lorry travelling from Morogoro towards Dar es Salaam and a fuel tanker heading in the opposite direction.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the timber lorry veered from his lane into the opposite side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with the fuel tanker,” he said.

He added that the impact was so severe that both vehicles caught fire immediately, noting that the inferno claimed the lives of both drivers and a third person believed to be a turnboy.

“Owing to the highly flammable nature of the tanker’s cargo, the fire spread rapidly, complicating rescue efforts and requiring a coordinated response by the Police Force and the Fire and Rescue Force to contain the blaze,” he added.

The regional police chief said that after the fire was extinguished, a search of the wreckage uncovered two bodies in the fuel tanker and one in the timber lorry.

“Investigations are underway to establish the registration details and ownership of the vehicles involved. Authorities are also working to identify the deceased before releasing the bodies to relatives for burial arrangements,” he said.

Following the tragedy, the Police Force has urged lorry drivers and other motorists to strictly adhere to road safety regulations, particularly during night-time travel.