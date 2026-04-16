TRA’s Mwenda issues stern warning to tax evaders in Lake Zone

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Commissioner General, Mr Yusuph Mwenda, has delivered a stern warning to tax evaders in the Lake Zone, stating that while they may attempt to evade detection, they will ultimately not escape accountability.

He also issued a one-month deadline to a contractor delaying completion of TRA office construction project in Sengerema.

Mr Mwenda said during a meeting with taxpayers in Bunda District, Mara Region, that the authority will take legal action against individuals and businesses involved in tax evasion.

He said tax evasion undermines fair competition and affects compliant taxpayers.

“We will find tax evaders wherever they are. You cannot evade taxes forever; one day we will catch you,” Mr Mwenda said, urging the public to report offenders.

He also warned traders involved in smuggling through the Sirari border and other entry points, saying enforcement has been strengthened to curb illicit trade. Mr Mwenda said TRA remains committed to improving relations with taxpayers by addressing challenges and enhancing the business environment.

He noted that while Tanzania has more than 30 million people in the workforce, only about eight million are registered taxpayers, stressing the need to widen the tax base.

Commissioner for Domestic Revenue, Mr Michael Muhoja, said TRA will continue expanding tax education programmes to improve voluntary compliance.

During his visit to Mara Region, Mr Mwenda also toured the Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere Museum in Butiama, where he called on citizens to uphold a culture of tax compliance, saying it reflects values promoted by the country’s founding leader.

He laid a wreath at Mwalimu Nyerere’s grave in tribute. In Mwanza Region, Mr Mwenda inspected the construction of a TRA office in Sengerema District and issued a one-month deadline to contractor C.F. Builders Ltd to complete the project.

He said delays in completing the office were affecting service delivery. The contractor had originally been expected to complete the project by the end of 2024.

Mr Mwenda warned that failure to meet the new deadline would lead to further action, including a review of the company’s eligibility for other TRA contracts.

He also directed that no new contracts be awarded to the firm pending an internal performance assessment.