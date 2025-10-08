Vodacom unveils new branch with disability-friendly services

What you need to know:

  • The new branch reflects the company’s continued commitment to inclusion as it marks 25 years of operations in the country

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has unveiled its newest branch at the recently opened East Africa Commercial and Logistics Centre (EACLC) in Ubungo, featuring a dedicated service desk designed to cater for customers with disabilities.

Speaking during the launch, Vodacom Tanzania Chief Executive, Officer Philip Besiimire, said the new branch reflects the company’s continued commitment to inclusion as it marks 25 years of operations in the country.

“As we commemorate 25 years of connecting and empowering our customers, we are proud to reinforce our inclusion agenda through the expansion of our customer support footprint and the launch of another service desk for people with disabilities,” said Mr Besiimire.

Vodacom’s Consumer Business Unit Director, Ms Brigita Shirima, highlighted that the company’s inclusion efforts are evident through a range of initiatives designed to accommodate customers with diverse needs.

“From dedicated sign language interpreters and WhatsApp video call support for deaf customers, priority handling for registered blind customers, to wheelchair-accessible ramps and now accessible service tables designed for customers using wheelchairs  these efforts reflect our commitment to ensuring that every customer is served with respect, care, and convenience,” she said.

Head of Customer Experience and Digital Care, Ms Belinda Wera, said the company has lined up several activities to celebrate the week, including recognising customers, partners across the M-Pesa ecosystem, and staff members.

“This week we will be recognising and celebrating not just our customers but also our partners and teams that work tirelessly to serve them day and night. Recognising that we do not exist in isolation, we will also engage in community activities as a way of thanking Tanzanians for their continued support over the years,” said Ms Wera.

Through digital platforms such as VodaTube and its digital care channels, the company continues to promote digital literacy and financial education, empowering customers to make informed choices and fully benefit from mobile technology.

