Bring home medals, govt urges Tanzania’s C’Games-bound squad

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s athletes heading to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, have been challenged to return home with medals as the country targets a strong showing at one of the world’s biggest multi-sport competitions.

The call was made yesterday by National Sports Council (NSC) secretary general Neema Msitha during the official flag handover ceremony held in Dar es Salaam.

Msitha said the government had fulfilled its responsibility by providing the team with the required support, including funding training camps, allowances and travel tickets, and now the responsibility had shifted to the athletes to deliver results on the international stage.

She reminded the athletes that they carry the hopes of Tanzanians, who expect them to justify the investment made in their preparations by producing impressive performances in Glasgow.

“The government has done its part by ensuring that you receive all the support needed, including training camps, allowances and tickets.

The remaining responsibility is now with you as athletes to go out there and do your best for the nation,” said Msitha. “You must understand that you have a debt to Tanzanians. People will be following your performance and expecting good results. Go to Scotland with confidence, compete with determination and fight for medals.”

Msitha also urged the athletes to maintain discipline, focus and commitment throughout the Games, saying representing Tanzania at such a prestigious event was a great honour.

“Tanzania is not going there just to participate. We want to see our athletes compete strongly and show the world what we are capable of achieving,” she added. Tanzania will be represented by a 12-member squad in Glasgow, comprising six athletes in athletics, three amateur boxers, two judokas and one swimmer.

The athletics team features Cecilia Panga, who will compete in the women’s 5,000m and 10,000m races, Hamida Nassoro in the 1,500m and 5,000m events, and sprinter Winfrida Makenji in the 100m and 200m races. The men’s athletics team includes Daniel Sinda in the mile race, Benjamin Fernandi Ratsim in the 10,000m, and Josephat Gisemo, who will compete in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races.In boxing, Yusuf Changarawe (80kg), Fai Issa Faki (55kg) and Zawadi Amos Kutaka (women’s 57kg) will represent Tanzania, while the judo team consists of Andrew Thomas Mlugu (81kg) and Ibrahim Mohamed Hamis (60kg). Swimmer Collins Saliboko, who competed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, will lead the team as captain and is currently training in South Africa under coach Kanisi Mabena.

Saliboko said the athletes understand the expectations placed on them and are ready to make the country proud.

“We know Tanzanians are expecting good results from us. We have prepared well and we are ready to compete at the highest level,” he said.

Head of delegation Henry Tandau said the team will depart on July 21, ahead of the Games scheduled from July 23 to August 2.