Yas links Sh1.2 trillion tech investment to push for digital healthcare

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s digital health ambitions are increasingly being anchored on technology infrastructure, with telecom operators positioning connectivity as a critical tool for improving healthcare access, data systems, and service delivery.

Yas Tanzania says it has invested Sh1.2 trillion over the past four years to expand access to advanced technologies, including 4G and 5G networks, as the country moves towards a digitally enabled healthcare system.

Speaking during the final day of the fourth Mkapa Legacy Summit in Zanzibar, Yas Tanzania Chief Financial Officer, Mr Innocent Rwetabura, said technology would play a central role in transforming healthcare delivery and supporting Tanzania’s Vision 2050 ambitions.

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He said that while healthcare development has historically focused on strengthening physical infrastructure and institutions, digital solutions are increasingly changing how health services are delivered.

Technology is transforming how healthcare is delivered today. We are already witnessing digital technology supporting telemedicine, diagnostics, continuous learning for healthcare workers, and faster emergency response across the country,” Mr Rwetabura said.

The summit, attended by President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, who is also the Settlor of the Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation, highlighted the importance of partnerships in advancing healthcare and sustainable development.

Mr Rwetabura said the late President Benjamin Mkapa’s focus on institution building, partnerships, and investing in future generations remains relevant as Tanzania embraces technology-driven solutions.

He said the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure has created opportunities for digital health innovations, allowing more Tanzanians to access services beyond traditional healthcare facilities.

“Investments by mobile operators have made it possible for world-class technology, including 4G and 5G, to reach different parts of Tanzania,” he said.

Beyond connectivity, Yas highlighted several health-related initiatives implemented through partnerships with government institutions and development organisations.

In collaboration with the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) and UNICEF, the company supported the strengthening of Tanzania’s birth registration system for children under five years. The initiative used mobile technology to allow parents to register children and receive birth certificates through SMS services, resulting in more than 13 million children being registered, according to Yas.

The telecom operator has also partnered with the Comprehensive Community-Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT) Hospital to support treatment for children born with clubfoot, helping expand access to corrective care.

In another initiative, Yas said it continues to support free eye screening and treatment services across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, reaching more than 23,000 Tanzanians and helping restore sight among underserved communities.

Mr Rwetabura said the company is also exploring a strategic partnership with the Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation to advance health and development programmes targeting women, children, and young people.

He said collaboration between the government, the private sector, development partners, and communities remains essential in improving healthcare outcomes.

“President Mkapa believed in public-private partnerships as a strong instrument for accelerating development. That same spirit continues to guide our work as we invest in innovative technological solutions that strengthen health systems,” he said.

The growing role of telecom companies in healthcare reflects a broader shift where digital platforms are being used to address challenges such as limited access to specialised care, weak health information systems, and delays in service delivery.

For Tanzania, where connectivity gaps have historically affected rural communities, expanding digital infrastructure is increasingly seen as a foundation for delivering more inclusive healthcare services.

Mr Rwetabura said Yas remains committed to supporting innovation and empowering young people, engineers, and social entrepreneurs to develop technology solutions that address challenges in healthcare delivery.