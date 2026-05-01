Youth mental health concerns rise amid social and economic pressures

Dar es Salaam. Excessive use of social media, economic hardship, relationship challenges, academic struggles, life pressures, and the growing impact of climate change have been identified as key drivers of mental health problems among young people in Tanzania.

These concerns were raised on May 1, 2026, during the launch of the “Kijana Tubonge” campaign, an initiative aimed at bringing together youth aged between 15 and 35 to raise awareness about the importance of mental well-being.

The event, held at Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy in Dar es Salaam, brought together various mental health stakeholders who emphasized the urgent need to address rising psychological distress among young people.

Speaking at the event, Activista Tanzania Secretary General, Edward Masele said a recent internal survey revealed that many young people are increasingly vulnerable to mental health challenges due to multiple social and economic pressures.

“For instance, a university student who fails exams may experience severe stress, especially when thinking about the sacrifices their family has made to support their education,” he explained.

He added that romantic relationships have also become a major source of emotional distress, particularly when they fail or turn toxic.

A trainer from Tanzania Health Alliance, Mwanaasha Mkwizu, highlighted the negative effects of excessive social media use, noting that constant comparison with others often lowers self-esteem among youth.

“Many young people are trying to live lifestyles beyond their means because of pressure from globalization and social media,” she said.

Mkwizu also pointed to the misuse of digital platforms, including cyberbullying, leaking of private content, and online gender-based violence, as contributing factors to mental health struggles.

“Social media misuse can be devastating personal information gets exposed, and this can lead to confusion, anxiety, and emotional breakdown,” she added.

Meanwhile, Immaculate Ibrahim from Green Conservers noted that climate change is an emerging but often overlooked contributor to mental health challenges.

She cited an example of a young farmer who loses crops due to floods, leading to financial loss and psychological stress.





Call for Action

Experts at the forum emphasized the importance of self-awareness and open communication in managing mental health.

Mkwizu encouraged young people to accept life realities and avoid living under unnecessary pressure, noting that “the first doctor of your mental health is yourself.”

She urged youth to speak openly about their struggles with trusted individuals to prevent the buildup of stress that can lead to harmful decisions, including self-harm.

On his part, Masele called on the government to establish counseling units in schools and higher learning institutions to provide safe spaces for students to share their challenges.

He also stressed the need to expand mental health services to rural areas, where awareness and access to professional support remain limited.

The “Kijana Tubonge” campaign is expected to play a crucial role in breaking the silence around mental health and encouraging young people to seek help.