Simba Queens wins Cecafa title

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's Simba Queens clinched the Cecafa Women Club Championship title at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday August 27.

Simba edged out She Corporate of Uganda 1-0 in the final to qualify for the Caf Women Champions League set for October and November in Morocco where they will be the region's sole representative.

Kenyan international Corazone Aquino easily slotted home from the spot in the 47th minute past She Corporate Custodian Daffy Nyayenga after Asha Djafari was brought down inside the box.

Simba coach Sebastian Nkoma was elated with the win and promised to prepare the team well for the upcoming Caf Women Champions League.

“We did well in this tournament and I’m really happy with this victory. Now the big task ahead is to prepare well so that we can compete with Africa's best. Our dream is to bring home the Caf Women Champions League title,” said Nkoma.

She Corporate coach Charles Ayieko praised his side for fighting to reach the final and congratulated Simba Queens for lifting the title on home soil.

Advertisement

“Simba deserved it because they have a better team and a senior coach. We made one mistake and they were able to punish us. I salute my girls, this is a good show in the presence of such a crowd. We'll continue developing our talents,” said Ayieko.

Ethiopia forward Loza Abera emerged the top scorer with 11 goals. This was the fifth goal for Aquino in the tournament.

Apart from lifting the trophy, Simba Queens also bagged Sh3 million. She Corporate of Uganda were awarded Sh2 million.

Ethiopian side and 2021 runners-up Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) beat AS Kigali 3-1 in the third place play-off staged at the same venue to take home Sh1 million.

Aquino also netted a double in Simba Queens' 5-1 rout of AS Kigali on Wednesday in the semi-finals. She also had a goal in the 2-0 win over She Corporate in Group 'B' on August 16 and Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan on August 20.

Original story published on Nation



