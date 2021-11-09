Taifa Stars ready for DR Congo tie

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The national football team Taifa Stars players are ready for the Fifa World Cup encounter against the DR Congo (DRC) national team at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The match is schedulled to start at 4pm local time, and the players are waiting in agog for the match.

Taifa Stars team manager, Nadir “Canavaro” Haroub said the players have been fired up following the visit by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa of their training camp. Also, Sports Minister Innocent Bashungwa visited the players during their training at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Haroub said the visits by the two principal government leaders thrilled the players who then promised that they would not let the country down on the football pitch.

“We are ready for the encounter, although the technical bench is putting the final touches to the team. We call on Tanzanians to support ourr team by attending the encounter,” he said. The match is expected to be attended by 30,000 fans who have been allowed by Africa’s football governing body CAR.

The top entrnace fee is Sh5,000 - and Sh3,000 for other parts of the stadium. The match will be officiated by Seychellois referees Camille Bernard as the centre referee, assisted by Petrousse Henseley and Marie Steve - with another Seychellois, Fred Emile, will be the reserve referee.

The match’s referees assessor is Desire Gahungu from Burundi, while the match commissioner will be Xaba Simphiwe of South Africa.

DRC players and officials have already arrived ready for the match. Taifa Stars need to win the match in order to put one leg into the World Cup qualification playoffs.

As per the Group J standings, Taifa Stars are at the top with seven points, while DRC are third, with five points.