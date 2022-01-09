Tanzania lady golfers to compete in IBB event in Nigeria

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Four Tanzania golfers will compete in this year’s IBB Ladies Open Championships to be held in Abuja, Nigeria, next month.

The golfers are Vicky Elias and Chiku Elias, who are from the Lugalo Golf Club and Rehema Athuman and Zahara Somji, both from the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, according to Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) secretary general Madina Idd.

Madina said the golfers have confirmed to compete in the 54-hole tournament featuring golfers from various countries. She said the golfers are now in intensive training ahead of the strokes play competition.

She said they are determined to make their participation felt in the three-day tournament that will also bring together top ladies from outside the African continent.

“It is going to be a tough event because it will draw competitors from Africa and outside the continent, but we are confident that our golfers will win us plaudits,” said Madina.

In 2018, Angel Eaton won the IBB Ladies Open tournament after carding 237 gross. She also won the longest drive honour in the event that featured 200 golfers from Africa and Sweden.

Also the list of winners includes Hawa Wanyeche, who finished fourth and Ayne Magombe, who is also the Lugalo Club’s golfer, finished sixth. Other golfers who featured in the event were Tayana William, Sophia Mathias, Sara Dennis and Rehema Athumani.

“We have to show our prowess in this event once again. We won the previous edition, but we have to strive to win back-to-back titles even though we understand that it will be tough,” she said.