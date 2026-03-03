Olomi sparkles to finish second at Entebbe Open

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s prominent lady golfer, Neema Olomi, delivered a remarkable performance to finish second at the just concluded MTN Entebbe Ladies Open held at the scenic Entebbe Club in Uganda.

Competing in the Gross Amateur Ladies category under the stroke play format, Olomi showcased consistency and resilience across three competitive rounds to secure a joint second-place finish.

She returned scores of 76 in the opening round, improved to 75 in the second round, and closed strongly with a 74 in the final round for a total of 225 gross. Her steady improvement in each round underlined her fighting spirit and technical sharpness on the challenging Entebbe course.

The tournament was won by Kenya’s Mercy Nyachama, who posted impressive rounds of 75, 74, and 71 to claim the top spot.

However, Olomi’s performance was among the standout stories of the championship, as she battled fiercely against a strong field dominated largely by Ugandan and Kenyan golfers. Olomi shared second place with Uganda’s Peace Kabasweka, who also finished on 225 after rounds of 75, 76, and 74.

The close margin at the top highlighted the highly competitive nature of this year’s event, with just a few strokes separating the leading trio. Tanzania had a respectable representation at the tournament, with several golfers making their mark. Vicky Elias finished eighth overall after carding 84, 83, and 79, showing improvement in her final round.

Assa Nyambowe ended in tied 25th place with rounds of 91, 86, and 87, while Jazille Daniel also tied for 25th after posting 91, 84, and 89. Lovness Frank placed 22nd with rounds of 81, 88, and 89, demonstrating flashes of brilliance despite a tough field.

Meanwhile, Rachael Mushi finished 31st after returning scores of 94, 90, and 103.

In total, six Tanzanian golfers competed in the championship, and while Olomi stole the spotlight with her podium finish, the overall team experience gained from the event will be invaluable for the country’s growing women’s golf scene.

Olomi’s runner-up finish is particularly significant as it reaffirms her status as one of Tanzania’s leading female golfers on the regional stage.

Her consistency never straying far from the mid-70s—proved crucial in maintaining pressure on the leader throughout the three rounds.