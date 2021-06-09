TPLB invites sponsorship bids after Vodacom's exit

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) is currently searching for a firm that will be the main sponsor of the Mainland Premier League.

TPLB’s statement has come following a decision announced by Vodacom Tanzania to terminate their contract with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) as part of implementing cost cutting.

The firm signed a three-year deal worth Sh9 billion in 2019 and was to end in 2021/22.

TPLB chairman Steven Mguto said since the decision has already been announced by Vodacom they will have to find the new sponsor of the league, because they will soon start preparations for the next season.

“It is a clear fact that we have to find the league’s new main sponsor. The Mainland Premier League is the most famous in the country as many fans make a follow up on it, we have limited time, but we have to do that,” insisted Mguto.

He acknowledged that Vodacom Tanzania gave them the maximum support for the country’s football development and have to thank them for their participation in the league.

In their statement, Vodacom Tanzania Chief Executive Officer Hisham Hendi said they enjoyed the partnership with TFF, but due to the Sh30 billion loss in the 2020/21 financial year, they opted to stop sponsoring the league.

Hendi said they have been supporting Tanzanian football for not less than ten years, and were proud to be part and parcel of football development in Tanzania.

“We have always been proud of the league to be named VPL for not less than 10 years, and we enjoyed the partnership.

“We really liked it. But, with the loss we have incurred, we have opted not to continue with the sponsorship. This is one of the costs that our firm has to cut,” Hendi said.

- adding that they had no alternative but to take the tough decision when they know that football is a most liked sport in the country.