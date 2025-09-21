How to organise and hold productive executive meetings – 7

By Muhsin Salim Masoud

This article continues from last week’s sixth part where I started discussing etiquettes to be observed during meetings and which I will elaborate more today. I will also dwell on observing discipline when meetings are conducted online and emphasise more on punctuality.

At one of the institutions I worked with, the centrally-controlled air conditioning system made the meeting room uncomfortably cold, significantly affecting members’ concentration and meeting effectiveness. We modified the system for local control, improving comfort and discussion flow. Meeting rooms should also ensure privacy and block outside noise to prevent disruptions.

Participants should also be mindful of their behaviour during meetings to maintain professionalism and respect for others. This includes refraining from drinking or eating strong-smelling beverages and food during discussions, minimising distractions such as playing with phones or other devices and making a conscious effort to arrive on time.

When entering late, members should quietly greet the chairperson and fellow participants without disrupting the flow of the meeting. Such courteous conduct helps to create a focused and respectful atmosphere, contributing significantly to the effectiveness of the meeting.

Another key factor for effective meetings is having a clear and agreed-upon schedule. For all types of meetings, especially board and board committee meetings, management should propose the timetable for the upcoming year, which members approve before the current year ends. This allows members to block the dates in their calendars in advance.

Once set, the schedule should be strictly followed and only changed if quorum requirements are not met. Management meetings, on the other hand, are usually scheduled on a weekly or monthly basis to maintain regular and timely discussions.

Another important aspect that should not be overlooked is the availability and proper installation of tools required for various presentations in the meeting rooms. Points where members can conveniently charge their laptops, tablets, or phones must be well placed and the room should be free from scattered wires to ensure safety and neatness.

It is also essential to have reliable Wi-Fi and well-functioning online conferencing facilities for members who choose to attend remotely. In the organisations I led, we revamped meeting rooms to ensure these facilities were readily available, which significantly improved meeting efficiency and participation.

For online meetings to be effective, it is crucial that all participants ensure a stable internet connection and join the meeting on time, minimising distractions by muting microphones when not speaking. The chairperson should clearly guide the agenda, give each member a chance to contribute and manage the flow to avoid interruptions.

Members should remain engaged by keeping cameras on when possible, avoiding multitasking and communicating clearly. Both the chairperson and members must be respectful and patient with any technical issues and maintain the same professionalism as in physical meetings to ensure productive and smooth virtual discussions.

Although I have already emphasised the importance of punctuality, it deserves reiteration regardless of whether the meeting takes place in a boardroom or virtually through platforms like Zoom or Teams. Being on time is crucial for setting a professional tone and ensuring the meeting runs smoothly. Chairpersons should lead by example, joining early and encouraging all members to be punctual to maximise productivity and respect everyone’s time.

A board member once shared with us how his attitude toward punctuality completely changed after facing the embarrassment of being late to two meetings. The board chairperson had made it clear from the outset that any member arriving late would not be allowed to join the meeting.

True to that policy, the member was denied entry on both occasions. Since then, he never arrived late again for the rest of his tenure. This experience serves as a strong reminder of the importance of setting and enforcing ground rules and how they can shape lasting discipline among members.

I also instituted a mechanism in meetings I chaired where any member arriving late was recorded in the minutes as a latecomer. While genuine excuses are understandable and must be communicated directly to the chairperson or through the secretariat, it was made clear that such excuses should not become habitual. This approach not only promoted accountability but also encouraged members to respect the time of others and uphold the discipline necessary for effective meetings.

In the next week’s eighth and final instalment, I will share insights into how to control the use of mobile phones during meetings, position of the chairperson, importance of respecting religious beliefs of members and post meetings briefing between the chairperson and the secretary. The series will end with concluding remarks.