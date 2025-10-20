Why we should adopt systematic nonviolence as an alternative strategy for growth

By Blandina Mwamasangula and Shimbo Pastory

Nonviolence, according to the Peace Pledge Union (PPU), entails abstaining from the use of physical force to achieve an aim. Mahatma Gandhi is quoted to have said, “Nonviolence is not a garment to be put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart, and it must be an inseparable part of our being.”

Violence transcends physical violence, which is often made to be representative, though largely insufficient, as there is a wide range of varieties of violence. Thus, more than the physical force, the effects of any power structure in harassing, minimising, or diminishing the people is a form of violence against those people. Violence goes beyond mere vehemence and includes any forms of improper treatment or harm (J.J. Degenaar, The Concept of Violence, 2007).

In our time, we encountered a lot of violence, both locally and globally. Nevertheless, violence does not exist alone; there is a surplus of unjustifiable inhuman acts today, overflowing in complexity and variety beyond human control. These impose onto humanity more wounds, hurts, bitterness, anger, regret, revenge, and other potential and actual manifestations of violence in return. These manifestations are hardly reparable, as for the most part potentially violent means have been put in place as bulwarks against other acts and forms of violence.

Nonetheless, with the world tainted due to widespread cruelty, inhumanity, and political conflicts, which often end in bloodshed and environmental destruction, we need to rethink our strategies of not only surviving but also building a nonviolent society as much as we can. Most forms of violence are impacted locally, in our very immediate circles, and they affect us firsthand in our families, schools, relationships, communities, politics, workplaces, and environment.

With these, it is very difficult for people to choose by default to stand for a peaceful state of affairs as the best alternative strategy for existence as well as growth. There is a lot of pain and trauma that goes around our social circles caused by the violence that has been made to coexist as if it were normative or a part of our societal systems and values for years and even generations.

It is time we acknowledged and accepted that violence in any form is not only an obstacle to growth but also a molten reserve of even more violence in the future. It is a clinically proven fact that people can act out of a disposition to revenge even without consciously intending to revenge, as the pain they are revenging for is long registered in their unconscious awareness, even though not present in the conscious thoughts. (Eric Jaffe, The Complicated Story of Revenge, in APS, 2011).

Our systems ought to be cleansed of violence in its many forms, especially when such violence or micro-violence or micro-aggressions are justified as constructive; the two have similar effects. This includes our parenting, education, healthcare, correctional, security, social services, politics, and others. Violence is an obstacle to holistic growth, and the effects often go beyond the moment of the act. We can think of acts like verbal abuse, physical fights, sexual harassment, corporal punishment, use of weapons, or vandalism to get a little bit of a glimpse of a context wherein the effects of a violent act go way above and beyond the physical or material impact of such an act.

We can sense the insufficiency of coverage of remedial outreach towards victims of violence in our society. Most people allow time to heal their wounds, as they have neither strategy nor expertise in trauma healing or nonviolent conflict resolution. It is important we learn that violence and aggression do not solve problems, regardless of the fear and conformity they command. There are better solutions.

For instance, social services like police should not be directly identified with violent action, as order can be maintained even without the use of physical force. But to reach that point of dissociation of police and violence, for example, the society needs experiential conviction that such bodies are truly transformed into friendly and nonviolent services to our communities.

Equally, having ambassadors for peace and nonviolent action among young people is a crucial and promising strategy, given that over 70 per cent of our population is under 35, as per the 2022 census. Young people cannot witness en masse what they do not see; hence, systems need to change their modalities of action if they are to be accepted. This includes being considerate of the productivity and opinions of young people. Change is a legacy for the young people, as they will face the consequences thereof firsthand.

If we dig deeper, we will discover that violent action is often, if not always, a result of an inner and suppressed cry for justice and dignity. Calm is distinct from peace, and maintaining calm does not guarantee peace. Problems have to be addressed. Global situations give us evidence that solving injustices is easier than restoring peaceful integration after violence.

We should embody systemic nonviolence as an alternative strategy for growth so that the common good can be peacefully discerned without fear of harm and also so that no one stands above the power or reach of the law.