Government halts TOC election, orders fresh process

Dar es Salaam. The government has suspended the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) general election that was slated for October 4, 2025, in Morogoro, citing violations of national sports laws and regulations.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports confirmed that the process had been nullified after it was found to contravene key provisions of the law.

So far, three individuals—Leonard Thadeo, Henry Tandau, and Nasra Juma Mohammed—had picked up nomination forms for the presidential race. For the vice-presidential slot, only Suleiman Mahmoud Jabir returned his form.

Candidates for the executive committee posts from Mainland Tanzania included Devotha Marwa, Fatma Yasoda, Muharami Mchume, Khalid Rushaka, Donald Massawe, Elias Mkongo, Noorelain Shariff, and Suma Mwaitenda.

From Zanzibar, the aspirants were Mwatima Bakari Abdi, Suleiman Ame Khamis, Faida Salmin Juma, Makame Ali Machano, Juma Khamis Zaidy, and Abdulrahman Said Simai.

The Ministry explained that its decision was guided by Section 27(2) of the National Sports Council Act (Amendments) No. 6 of 1971 and the 1999 Sports Associations Registration Regulations, Rules 11(6) and (7).

It further revealed that the TOC leadership had been formally notified of these legal concerns through letters dated May 30 and September 3, 2025.

The suspension followed an appeal lodged by TOC officials, which was rejected by Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Prof. Palamagamba Kabudi. The appeal sought to overturn the Registrar of Sports Associations’ ruling, but the Minister upheld the Registrar’s position.

According to Prof Kabudi, the elections had been announced under a constitution that is not legally recognized.

He therefore directed that the October 4 process be halted immediately and a new electoral roadmap be prepared under the TOC Constitution approved on November 26, 2020, which is recognized by the National Sports Council.

“The Minister has directed that the TOC election process announced for October 4 be suspended immediately,” the statement read.

“A new process must begin promptly, based on the legally approved constitution.”

The Ministry emphasized that the suspension was meant to safeguard the broader interests of sports in Tanzania—both domestically and internationally.