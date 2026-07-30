31 Kabaddi players called up for African Championship camp

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Kabaddi Sports Association (TKSA) has announced the names of 31 players who have successfully passed the selection process for the men’s and women’s national teams that will represent Tanzania at the 4th African Kabaddi Championship (World Kabaddi Qualifier) scheduled to take place in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), from August 20 to 30, 2026.

The selection exercise involved eight women’s and men’s clubs and was conducted on July 25, 2026, at the St Joseph University grounds in Luguruni, Dar es Salaam. The exercise aimed to identify players with the ability to form competitive national squads.

Speaking after announcing the selected players, TKSA Vice President Mohamed Said Kiganja said the selection process was conducted in a transparent, fair and highly competitive manner to ensure Tanzania fields teams capable of performing well at the continental competition.

He said the selected players will enter a training camp from August 3 to 19 at St Joseph University, Luguruni, under coaches Joseph Isaya Mlotwa Lusinde and Arugumusammy. A final assessment will then be conducted before selecting the final squads of 12 players each for both the women’s and men’s teams.

“The players who make the final squads will depart for Kinshasa on August 19 ahead of the tournament, which will run from August 20 to 30,” Kiganja said. He also called on sports stakeholders and companies to support the teams’ preparations to enable Tanzania to participate successfully in the continental event.

For the women’s team, Buffalo produced the highest number of selected players, contributing five athletes: Amina Ally Mwakyondo, Zuwena Miraji Hassa, Leilah Aboubakar Himid, Maria Jonas Thomas and Fatuma Mohamed Saidi.

Kampala International University also contributed five players: Saada Mwalimu Dilunga, Mwanaidi J. Mwamba, Sophia Novatus John, Ilham Hemed Rashidi and Zakia Kanyamale.

Kaole was represented by Mwajabu Juma Omary and Naomi Mpangala, while other selected players include Ashura Ally Mkungu from Galolile, Nasra Saidi Omary from Crocodile, and Amina Abdallah Muksin from Nyuki Zanzibar.

In the men’s category, Kaole dominated the selections with six players: Juma H. Sultani, Ibrahim Mashaka, Elisha Swalehe Haji, Saidi R. Tindwa, Ally Athumani Hija and Omari Mtambala.

Star contributed four players: Hussein I. Mbembati, Roland E. Aswile, Joseph G. Mkinga and Best I. Mpanda, while Kampala International University was represented by Masud R. Tindwa and Campbell Mwadime.

Buffalo contributed Athumani N. Kaniki and Seif Said Makota, while Nyuki Zanzibar produced Ally Bakari Ally and St Joseph University was represented by Denis Kimata.