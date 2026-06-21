Celta Vigo target young talent in Tanzania through football camps

Dar es Salaam. Spanish LaLiga club Celta Vigo is set to strengthen its presence in Africa by hosting youth football training camps in Tanzania as part of its global talent development initiative, A Canteira Experience.

The week-long programme, scheduled to run from June 22 to 28 in Dar es Salaam and Arusha, will bring together around 120 promising young footballers, offering them an opportunity to train under the club's internationally recognised youth development philosophy.

The camps are being organised in partnership with Magnet Youth Sports Academy and form part of Celta Vigo's wider Celta360 project, an international initiative aimed at sharing the club's academy methodology while identifying talented young players across the world.

The initiative marks another milestone in Celta Vigo's growing international expansion strategy and reinforces the club's commitment to nurturing football talent beyond Spain, particularly in emerging football nations across Africa.

According to the club, the programme is designed to provide participants with far more than technical football training. Young players will also receive education on discipline, teamwork, leadership, decision-making and personal development, reflecting the holistic philosophy that has shaped Celta Vigo's renowned youth academy.

The sessions will be conducted using the same training principles employed at the club's academy in Spain, allowing Tanzanian youngsters to experience professional coaching standards while learning the tactical and technical aspects of the modern game.

Beyond improving individual skills, the camps are expected to create opportunities for coaches to identify outstanding talent with the potential to progress through future international development pathways linked to the club.

The initiative also highlights Tanzania's growing reputation as an emerging destination for youth football development. In recent years, several international clubs and football organisations have increased their engagement with the country, recognising its expanding pool of talented young players and the rising popularity of the sport.

For local coaches and football academies, the programme offers an opportunity to exchange knowledge with experienced European instructors, helping to strengthen grassroots football development through modern coaching techniques and best practices.

Officials from Magnet Youth Sports Academy said the partnership demonstrates increasing international confidence in Tanzania's football potential and will provide invaluable exposure for aspiring young players eager to compete at higher levels.

As Celta Vigo continues to export its academy philosophy around the world, the Tanzanian camps are expected to leave a lasting legacy by inspiring the next generation of footballers while strengthening ties between African youth development programmes and one of Spain's respected LaLiga clubs.