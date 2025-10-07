Injury rules out Job as Taifa Stars prepare for Zambia clash

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team, the Taifa Stars, will take on Zambia tomorrow at the New Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar in a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying match, but the squad will be without captain and central defender Dickson Job due to injury.

Job (pictured), who has been sidelined with a hamstring issue, has been released from the national team camp, ruling him out of both tomorrow’s qualifier and the upcoming international friendly against Iran in Dubai on October 14.

Despite the setback, head coach Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman assured that the team remains well-prepared and confident.

“We are doing fine despite missing the services of our central defender, Dickson Job, who sustained an injury,” said Suleiman. “It is a blow for us, but we have alternatives within the squad to fill the gap and maintain our tactical plan.”

The remainder of the squad is reported to be in good condition, with players showing focus and commitment ahead of the crucial clash against Zambia, a team recognised for its strength and ambition in African football.

Among the players ready to make an impact is newly called-up midfielder Habibu Idd, who expressed pride at representing the national team for the first time. He highlighted the importance of fan support in motivating the players on the pitch.

“Every player dreams of representing their country, and I am honoured to have this chance.

We know the match will be challenging, but we are preparing well and are determined to secure a positive result,” said Idd.