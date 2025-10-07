How to lead when you’re healing

We all carry the weight of an unspoken story; we all also admire strong leadership but flinch when it reveals its scars and stretch marks. What is the cost of resilience and is there a special blood bank for high achievers who are bleeding quietly while trying to keep everyone else afloat?

Whether it’s unresolved personal trauma, chronic burnout, or emotional exhaustion, the expectation to “motivate and inspire” the team has remained high, but how do you lead honestly and sustainably, when you’re not fully okay?

If this question has been tugging at you while others look to you for strength and direction, but you’re going through something heavy this article is for you.

I can’t fix it, but I hope this piece offers something gentler: a moment of permission. Permission to not be okay and still be a leader. Your humanity does not disqualify your leadership.

Leadership can be lonely, especially when you're navigating grief, burnout, or the weight of unresolved trauma. Sometimes it feels like you're expected to keep everyone else motivated while you’re running on empty.

When we look at the data we see that according to The World Health Organisation, burnout is now classified as a chronic workplace phenomenon, not just a passing state, so you are not alone.

Furthermore, a Deloitte survey found that 59 per cent of executives report being exhausted, and over 70 per cent admit they are seriously considering leaving their roles for mental health reasons. In other words, leaders are taught how to perform but not how to process.

You don’t have to be fully healed to lead, but you do have to lead from a place of self-awareness. Healing doesn’t have to be a liability, it can be a leadership asset as it deepens empathy, models vulnerability, and builds psychological safety within teams.

The leaders who have the greatest impact aren’t the ones who outrun pain. They’re the ones who integrate it, learn from it, and create space for others to do the same.

Here is a quick 4-step guide on how to lead while healing

1. Acknowledge your capacity. Leadership does not require pretending. Be honest about your bandwidth and ask yourself, “Am I leading from a full cup or an empty one?” Burnout is not a badge of honour.

2. Lead with transparency, not overexposure. It took me a long time to learn this. You are not obligated to share every detail of your personal struggles but you can model openness by saying something along the lines of, “This is a season where I’m being stretched and here’s how I’m taking care of myself while staying committed to our goals.” People trust leaders who show humanity, not perfection.

3. Set boundaries that model sustainability. Rest is part of responsibility. When you log off, be fully offline. When you decline something, follow through. Your boundaries are not just for you, they are setting a precedent for your team’s well-being.

4. Let people rise with you. Delegate with intention by inviting others to lead when you are under intense pressure or navigating something personal. This is not stepping back. It is a strategic choice to share the weight of leadership, allowing it to become collective instead of concentrated.

If this article resonated with you, I challenge you to: lead anyway. Even on the days when focus is scattered and motivation feels distant. Show up, not as a flawless hero, but as a human with a purpose.

And lastly, let healing be part of your legacy, not just your backstory. Let your experience sharpen your instincts, deepen your leadership, and humanise your voice. When others see you leading from a place of self-awareness, not perfection, they’ll follow with trust, not fear.