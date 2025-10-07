GGML marks 25 years with celebration golf event at Lake Victoria

Geita. Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) celebrated its 25th anniversary by hosting a golf tournament at the Lake Victoria Golf Club, located within the Geita mine site

The tournament is part of a series of activities planned this year to commemorate GGML’s quarter-century journey, highlighting the company’s growth and acknowledging the contributions of employees, the local community, and government partners in building its legacy.

The event brought together GGML employees and representatives from partner companies, emphasizing the promotion of health, collaboration, and social well-being through sports.

Speaking on behalf of management, GGML’s Senior Communications Officer, Rhoda Lugazia, explained that golf was chosen as part of the celebrations because it reflects values such as unity and discipline, which are central to the company’s culture.

“Golf is more than just a game. It provides an opportunity to foster teamwork, patience, and wellness in the workplace,” Lugazia said.

Participants included staff from various departments, such as engineering, environmental management, occupational safety, and communications. Guests from government institutions and the private sector also joined the tournament, reinforcing GGML’s commitment to strong community relations.

Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, GGML continues to support the development of sports and infrastructure in the Geita region, including improvements in schools, healthcare facilities, and recreational amenities for local communities.